Chino Hills City Manager Benjamin Montgomery is undergoing his first performance evaluation since being hired as city manager in April 2019 with a three-year contract. The city council is reviewing Mr. Montgomery’s performance in closed session meetings.
The makeup of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has changed with the November election. Sworn in Monday were former Congressman and retired U.S. Marine colonel Paul Cook who won in the March 3 race and represents the first district in the mountains and desert, former Rialto councilman and State Assemblyman Joe Baca, Jr., son of retired seven-term Congressman Joe Baca, Sr., representing the fifth district around the county seat, and Dawn Rowe, appointed in 2018 and elected in the March 3 race, representing the third district. They join board chairman Curt Hagman, representing the fourth district that includes Chino Valley, and Janice Rutherford of the second district.
After Elder Peter Chung of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church of Chino Hills gave the invocation at Tuesday’s council meeting, Councilman Art Bennett announced that the church is donating $2,000 for a United States flag that will go up near the military monument at the Chino Hills Community Center. Mr. Bennett thanked the church on behalf of the veterans group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club, of which he is a member.
Even though it’s December, it is still fire season. Fire Chief Tim Shackelford warned the community that just because the Blue Ridge Fire occurred in October, the fire threat is by no means gone. He asked residents to be on their guard.
Not all contests for election appeared on the Nov. 3 ballot. If the number of persons who filed a declaration of candidacy did not exceed the number of board positions up for election, the persons were appointed in lieu of election. Such was the case for the Monte Vista Water District including Chino’s Sandra Rose and Chino Basin Water Conservation District’s divisions 4, 5, and 6 where only one candidate filed in each of those districts. Two filed for Division 2 so that contest went to election. Division 7 that includes Chino is represented by Ryan Sonnenberg who used to work in the City of Chino Hills’ Public Works Department.
After suspending the issuance of tickets to residents for parking in front of their homes on street sweeping days during COVID, Chino Hills will begin re-enforcing those rules in January. Officials said the city has to protect its water system and is mandated by the federal government to keep storm drains clear of debris.
The fire district will accept bids for roofing replacement projects at two fire stations in Chino Hills through 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. Bids can be submitted at district headquarters. The roofs are at Station 64 in Carbon Canyon and Station 66 at 13707 Peyton Drive north of Grand Avenue. Information: 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
A drive-in commencement at Chaffey College for 200 students last Friday was cancelled the day before when Gov. Newsom announced regional stay-at-home regulations.
Gov. Newsom has announced a Master Plan for Early Learning and Care to use $500 million in federal funds for universal preschool, prohibiting suspensions and expulsions, increased access to childcare vouchers and paid family leave.
The statewide launch of the CA Notify System this week allows residents to be informed if they have been exposed (within six feet for 15 minutes) to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. The CA Notify app was developed by Google and Apple and is available for free download from Google Play Store. Information: CaNotify.ca.gov and Covid19.ca.gov.
