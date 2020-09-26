“B” was the lucky initial for state candidates in the Nov. 3 election, giving a ballot position advantage to Don Bridge in the 8-person school board election. Chris Flores has a position advantage over incumbent Paul Rodriguez in District 1 of the Chino council election, Anthony Honore is first in the four-person ballot for the place of retiring Tom Haughey in District 4 and Christopher Hutchinson has the first position for Chino mayor, running against incumbent Eunice Ulloa. In Chino Hills, incumbent Art Bennett is at the top of a 4-person selection in District 3. Incumbent Cynthia Moran is alone in the District 5 race.
Chino Hills residents had to wait 1½ hours before the public comments period began during Tuesday’s city council meeting because of a lengthy, but important, presentation on the Chino Hills water system.
A few donations were made to Chino Hills Boy Scout Troop 220 to help defray the costs of camping equipment after its trailer was stolen from the storage area at Chino Airport and ditched in Perris. One donation was from a Texas family whose son, Michael Leo, was the first Eagle in Troop 220. The troop is looking for a permanent secure location for the trailer since it has been stolen from the airport twice before.
Chino has 65 part-time Community Services staff on furlough due to the parks and the schools being closed. City spokesperson Vivian Castro said the employees are expected to be brought back when there is work.
San Bernardino County is seeking poll workers for the Nov. 3 general election. Training classes are available in several cities, including Chino. Information: sbcountyelections.com, sign into the My Elections Gateway and click on My Poll Worker application. Information: 387-8300.
COVID has cancelled another big community event: the annual Harvest Festival at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills. The festival would have been held this weekend.
Under a new 10-year agreement, San Bernardino County will lease the Chino Branch Library from the city for $1 per year. The city, which owns the building, will be reimbursed $101,200 for interior improvements made earlier this year.
Donations are being sought for Monday’s Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce annual golf tournament at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills. Tee times are sold out, but President Zeb Welborn said the chamber needs items for the raffle and auction. Email zwel born@chinovalleychamber.com or bring to the Chamber office at 13150 Seventh St. between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
On October 6, Ontario will consider an ordinance setting up the Ontario Ranch Business Park specific plan for 86 acres north of Chino Airport, south of Eucalyptus Avenue along Merrill Avenue between Euclid and Sultana, zoned for general industrial and business park development
Over 95 percent of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census as of Tuesday, with 29.6 percent counted by census takers and 66.2 percent of housing units responding online, by phone or by mail.
