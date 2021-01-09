School board member Andrew Cruz, an outspoken critic of mandatory public vaccinations, said at last month’s meeting that concerned teachers and school staff can hopefully get the coronavirus vaccine in March. An advisory committee with the Centers for Disease Control recommends that seniors over 75 years old and front line workers, including teachers, be prioritized to receive the vaccination.
In a letter read at the Dec. 17 school board meeting, teachers at Walnut Elementary School stated they are concerned about the health and safety of staff and students after a special education student at the school was reported to have died of unknown causes. The teachers asked the district to reconsider the board’s October decision to allow special education students in the classroom for in-person instruction. School district spokeswoman Imee Perius did not respond to the Champion’s request for a comment.
Chino Hills resident Brad Goldman complained to the Parks and Recreation Commission during the December meeting that he observed a group of high school runners on Peyton Drive cluster around a red traffic signal not wearing masks. He said the city and school district need to educate students about exercising in large groups while breathing heavily without social distancing.
A resident in the Running Springs/Arrowbear Lake community area told the County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that restaurant owners in the mountain communities are living in fear of enforcement and should be allowed to serve customers indoors because of the snow. Nancy Richardson said restrooms inside restaurants and businesses should open up because visitors have nowhere to go and have used the parking lot in the Village Market area. She also said they are leaving broken sleds and masks behind when they leave.
Chino Councilman Mark Hargrove told the city council on Tuesday, by phone, that he and members of his family have COVID. Mr. Hargrove said he is asymptomatic and in quarantine at home. Councilman Marc Lucio said his parents recovered at home after testing positive for the virus. Mayor Eunice Ulloa said her family has lost two family members from the coronavirus and her daughter experienced a high temperature that was “scary” but thankfully she has recovered. She encouraged families to help one another, stay connected through telephone calls, stay safe and remain positive.
