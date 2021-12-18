As has been pointed out before, it can be challenging finding stories from our local history focusing on women, but this month we look at the short, but interesting, period in which Los Angeles realtor Clara Blum Bartlett owned both the Los Serranos Country Club and the water system associated with the Los Serranos area. Like others before her, Bartlett had big plans for the golf course, but she wound up underwater financially because of pressing water issues and sold both after just a few years.
Clara Blum was born in 1898 in Newport, Kentucky, across the Ohio River from Cincinnati to German immigrants Henry Blum, a brewer, and Catherine Schneider. Her father died when Clara was very young and the family relocated to Santa Monica. After graduating from Los Angeles Polytechnic High School, she went to Washington state and, at the end of 1918, married Adelbert Bartlett in Tacoma. The couple settled at Santa Monica, where he worked as a publicity agent for the Ocean Park Pier and Pavilion, a very popular entertainment venue.
Adelbert soon became a well-known photographer, whose images were frequently published in such papers as the Los Angeles Times, and whose work is in the collections of major museums and libraries like the Getty, the Huntington Library, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, and special collections at UCLA. As a major figure in the Near East Relief Fund, formed after the Armenian genocide of the mid-1910s, he traveled and photographed widely in the Middle East and lectured and published extensively on his experiences.
By the 1930s, the Bartletts, who had a daughter Carolyn, divorced and Clara turned to selling real estate, with her own office near USC in southwest Los Angeles. While there were some women working as realtors, it was still very much a male-dominated business, as were most professions. Clara also sold houses in those few areas, such as in southwest Los Angeles, where Blacks could buy property and she advertised in the Black-owned California Eagle newspaper.
Clara got involved with the Los Serranos Country Club in early 1948 through her association with amateur golf champion Ken Rogers, joint owner of the enterprise with his brother Melville. A legal tussle broke out between the siblings in the late Forties with the result of a court ordered possession given to Ken and his wife Winnie and Clara in late 1949. Before this was the ill-fated attempt to establish, likely through Clara’s real estate work in Los Angeles, a Black-owned Valparaiso Recreation Center, which was discussed in the October “History of the Hills” column.
Late in 1949, it was announced that Clara would operate the course with Rogers as something of a junior partner, but, in early May 1950, it was announced that she purchased his interest for $400,000 in the 110-acre Los Serranos club and 210 acres of the adjoining subdivision by that name, while she also took control of the water system, which she renamed the Pomona Valley Water Company. She also moved from Los Angeles to Chino, opened a realty business and was a founding member of the Chino Valley Board of Realtors.
While Clara was praised by The Champion for investing quickly in renovations to the clubhouse, grooming the 18-hole course, her Waterloo was the water company. It turned out that the system was poorly maintained, had rapidly decaying redwood pipes in some areas, suffered from considerable leaking in mains and was a rapidly filling money pit. She originally tried to repair parts of the system, but it turned out that she needed a $75,000 loan, which proved to be difficult to obtain, especially after a planned housing development could not proceed because of the lack of renovations. Clara floated the idea of a bond issue, but the delays in required improvements led to a rare fine from the state Public Utilities Commission.
Finally, under financial duress, Los Serranos and the water company were sold in June 1953 to rancher Paul Greening, who will be the subject of an upcoming column. Clara returned to Los Angeles where she died just prior to her 90th birthday in 1988.
