On a breezy spring day in Chino Hills, Rabbi Mendy Harlig took his two young sons to the local playground.
As soon as they arrived, the rabbi’s toddler made a beeline for the swings, where he bumped head-first into two older boys.
The kids recovered quickly, as kids tend to do, but Rabbi Mendy apologized to the older woman watching them. They soon fell into a warm conversation.
The woman, Rimma, shared that she was a Ukrainian Jewish immigrant. The two boys, Zachary and Steven, were her grandsons.
Rimma’s daughter, Alina Ashurov, lost her husband nine years ago to a sudden heart attack. Left alone with a newborn baby and toddler, Alina moved to Chino Hills to be closer to her mother.
Zachary was now nine and Steven twelve; Rimma played an active role in their life.
It was right before the Jewish holiday of Purim, so Rabbi Mendy dashed to his car where he had several Shaloch Manos gift packages stored in his trunk.
After handing the Shaloch Manos to Rimma and the children, they exchanged numbers and waved goodbye.
Rabbi Mendy and his wife Esther moved to Chino Hills three years ago. Inspired by the teachings of the Lubavitcher Rebbe—who pioneered a global Jewish outreach movement—their mission is to bring the beauty and relevance of authentic Judaism to those who might not access it otherwise.
“Chassidic philosophy believes that every single thing that happens, even the most seemingly inconsequential occurrence, is for a purpose,” shares Rabbi Mendy. “We knew there was a reason we had quite literally bumped into the Ashurov family. We just didn’t know the reason yet.”
Following their “chance” encounter, Rabbi Mendy and Esther invited Zachary and Steven to join the Jewish Kids’ Club—a monthly program that allows children to explore their Jewish heritage through interactive workshops and exciting activities.
For the first time in their lives, Zachary and Steven discovered that Judaism could be fun. They even started learning to read Hebrew.
While chatting with Alina one day, Rabbi Mendy asked if she was planning a Bar Mitzvah for Steven, who was about to turn 13.
Alina’s eyes welled up with tears. “My late husband, Eduard, always dreamed of our son’s Bar Mitzvah,” she said. “In fact, on our wedding day, he set aside a bottle of wine for the special day. I still have the bottle tucked in my closet. But when Eduard died, it just didn’t seem possible anymore. I had no idea how to prepare Steven for a Bar Mitzvah by myself, so I gave up on that dream.”
Rabbi Mendy and Esther promised Alina that they would help her fulfill Eduard’s dream. Although Steven’s birthday was only weeks away, they jumped on the fast-track to pull everything together in time.
On May 2, friends and family of the Ashurov’s gathered in the backyard of the Harlig’s Chabad House.
Many of Eduard’s relatives flew in from New York to celebrate the occasion. Rimma and Alina watched with pride as Steven donned Tefillin, the traditional rite of passage for a Bar Mitzvah boy. Steven also said Kaddish—an ancient prayer recited for the souls of the deceased—in memory of his father. The event culminated when Zachary and Steven stood in front of the Torah scroll and accepted Jewish names upon themselves: Shmuel and Zacharya.
Towards the end of the party, one of Eduard’s relatives shared with Rabbi Mendy that Eduard was buried in Montefiore Cemetery in New York—the same cemetery that is the holy resting place of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.
“It all became clear in that moment,” says Rabbi Mendy.
“The reason my son bumped into Zachary and Steven at the park was so that we could help fulfill Eduard’s wish for his sons to have a Bar Mitzvah. And the reason we are in Chino Hills in the first place is because the Lubavitcher Rebbe, who cares deeply about every single individual, sent us here.”
This story is shared in the memory of Edeneu Ben Rahavo, may his neshamah have an aliyah.
This article is reprinted with permission of Chabad.org. Rabbi Mendy Harlig and his wife Esther lead the Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Hills. Visit jewishchi nohills.com.
