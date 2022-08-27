Ponderosa Bar & Motel
Paul Spitzzeri

After the bizarre and short-lived experiment that was Ski Villa went belly up in fall 1967, the property that began four decades before as the Jewish camp owned by the left-wing Workmen’s Circle morphed into two establishments.

The first was the revived and reconstituted Canyon Hills Country Club, run out of a Brea post office box, but which aggressively marketed through greater Los Angeles its many offerings starting early in 1968.  These included an 18-hole miniature golf course; a pair of Olympic-size heated pools and a wading pool for children; a roller-skating rink; a picnic area; an archery range; a badminton court; ping-pong tables; a shuffleboard area; a horseshoe pit; playgrounds; hiking trails; and a 75-acre stable and riding trail section.  Soon after it opened, the club partnered with the developers of the nearby Western Hills Oaks subdivision, across from the course of that name (the course opened in 1963 and the tract three years later), so that buyers of lots also received a fee trial membership at Canyon Hills.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.