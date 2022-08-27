After the bizarre and short-lived experiment that was Ski Villa went belly up in fall 1967, the property that began four decades before as the Jewish camp owned by the left-wing Workmen’s Circle morphed into two establishments.
The first was the revived and reconstituted Canyon Hills Country Club, run out of a Brea post office box, but which aggressively marketed through greater Los Angeles its many offerings starting early in 1968. These included an 18-hole miniature golf course; a pair of Olympic-size heated pools and a wading pool for children; a roller-skating rink; a picnic area; an archery range; a badminton court; ping-pong tables; a shuffleboard area; a horseshoe pit; playgrounds; hiking trails; and a 75-acre stable and riding trail section. Soon after it opened, the club partnered with the developers of the nearby Western Hills Oaks subdivision, across from the course of that name (the course opened in 1963 and the tract three years later), so that buyers of lots also received a fee trial membership at Canyon Hills.
Among the activities promoted in early advertising were luaus, a bathing beauty contest, and general membership dances as well as ones for teens and hours of operation were from 10 a.m.to 10 p.m. in the summer and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the winter. Fees to join included a $25 initiation fee and $6 per month per family, though prospective members were screened by a committee. Notably, an ad in a Whittier newspaper called Canyon Hills the largest family-oriented club in Orange County, while another from a Pomona paper referred to the club as such for San Bernardino County.
In April 1969 an Appaloosa horse organization in Arizona and California held a show at the stables, but there were likely not enough events, such as those marketed in publicity, or memberships, to sustain the club. Moreover, tragedy struck the club in April 1970 when a three-year-old from Brea drowned during a swimming lesson. The last located activity at Canyon Hills was in September 1970 when a La Habra Junior Woman’s Club “Western Night” was held there.
The second use of the site came by the end of 1968, when the two-story lodge building and the cabins, built by the Workmen’s Circle and used by Ski Villa, that were in front of it along Canyon Hills Road became the Ponderosa Bar and Motel. An ad from that December suggested holiday parties be held there and another from early 1969 promoted live country music by Roy Acree and His Ponderosa Boys along with fun and games in the lower level “Cowboy Corral.”
That August, however, the owner of the Ponderosa, Donna Jean Shute, was arrested for allowing entertainment without a permit and the attraction was bottomless dancing, with one of the performers, Rebecca Honaker, hauled away by the Sheriff’s Department vice squad for “possession of restricted dangerous drugs. A week later, the squad was back and picked up the manager, Charles Eason, who was booked for allowing the dirty dancing and another dancer, Betty Lou Palmer, was nabbed for her performances, as well.
The Ponderosa soon closed, but, in June 1970, a trio of partners opened the Purple Haze, named for the famous Jimi Hendrix song. It didn’t take long, though, for the authorities to raid the bar and the surrounding cabins. Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) agents arrested three men for marijuana possession and a fourth for having both pot and unspecified “dangerous drugs.” Four other persons named in warrants were nowhere to be found. By 1975, the Purple Haze was gone, as well, as an illegal rock concert was shut down on the old Valentine Peyton Ranch where Chino Valley Fire Station 66 is now, but some 600 attendees kept the party going at the former Purple Haze building where law enforcement personnel were showered with bottles and rocks before the crowd was dispersed.
Today, the recently renovated Canyon Hills Cottages comprise the Workmen’s Circle-era cabins, while the stables include the King Performance Horses and Trendsetter Performance Horses enterprises. With respect to Western Hills Country Club, we’ll deal with part of the Canyon in next month’s column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.