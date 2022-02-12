The first surviving federal census taken after the establishment of Chino in the late 1880s is the enumeration taken in 1900 (the 1890s census returns were destroyed in a fire) and that year there were 15 African-Americans counted in the township, which was larger than just the town and which had just over 1,600 residents.
Among this small cadre of Black pioneers in the Chino Valley were the six members of the McDonald and Watson family, including laundry worker Dora McDonald and five of her seven surviving children. Among these was 16-year old Vada J. Watson (1883-1972), who went on to become one of the most prominent African-Americans in Los Angeles during her long life, along with her talented siblings, Leola (1894-1975), who was a popular pianist and mezzo-soprano vocalist, and half-brother Peter B. (Bert) McDonald, Jr. (1897-1947,) who achieved distinction as an early Black graduate of the University of Southern California Law School and then as a Deputy District Attorney in Los Angeles.
Dora Johnson and Welcome Watson were married in Lafayette County, Arkansas, in the southwestern portion of the Razorback State and Vada was born there, though the family relocated to Los Angeles in 1892 and soon settled in Pomona. After Welcome’s death, Dora married Peter B. McDonald and the family resided in Chino, though the couple soon divorced. Because there were no street names or numbers on the census page where Dora and her children were counted, it is difficult to know exactly where they lived, though one of their near neighbors was from the Schaefer family, for whom the major east to west street south of town is named.
In the first years of the 20th century, Dora and her children relocated to Los Angeles, in what is now an industrial area by the well-known wholesale produce market near Central Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, but which was then an area with a significant African-American population. In 1903, Vada, who graduated from the city’s commercial high school, later Los Angeles Polytechnic and now John H. Francis Polytechnic, applied for a scholarship contest held by the Los Angeles Times. This required major efforts by the contestants to secure completed coupons by subscribers and others and, despite being run down by a wagon while riding her bicycle and being verbally abused by a Whittier newspaperman as she solicited support, Vada earned a good deal of attention for her successful efforts.
The scholarship did not cover more than a portion of the tuition needed for four years of study at the University of Southern California, so Vada dropped out and worked as a hotel clerk before she married, in 1912, Jamaican-born dentist John Somerville. When he faced possibly being drafted during the First World War, Vada was admitted to the U.S.C. dental school and, in 1918, became the first Black woman to graduate from there and the first in California to receive her license. She and John owned a practice for fifteen years before she retired in 1933 to devote her time to social and civic causes.
Over many decades, Vada was a leader in many activities and organizations, including the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, the Los Angeles Metropolitan Council of the National Council of Negro Women, the Los Angeles League of Women Voters, Los Angeles Family Service, the local branch of the Office of Price Administration during World War II and the Citizens Research Institute of Los Angeles. Her biographical sketch in the 1948 edition of the Negro Who’s Who in California stated that her “untiring efforts to make her community a better place to live has gained the respect and confidence of persons of all walks of life and among people of every race.” While Vada and John’s ambitious late 1920s Hotel Somerville project on Central Avenue in South-Central Los Angeles did not succeed, it did become the famous Hotel Dunbar, a core community asset for the African-American community for decades.
Vada died in October 1972 at age 88, and while her years in Chino were short, perhaps a half decade or so, she and her family deserve remembrance as among the area’s earliest Black residents.
