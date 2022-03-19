The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led many to speculate that a second Cold War is upon us, a prospect that should give everyone pause because of the nearly half century of often extreme tension that took place during the first one, which lasted from the end of World War II in 1945 to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Whatever does transpire with the current situation, history offers us lessons that we should definitely heed.
The Cold War came to Chino Hills in August 1954 with the creation of an ordnance testing facility nestled in the rolling hills at the end of Woodview Road adjacent to today’s Vellano subdivision and Chino Hills State Park. It was established by Aerojet, a firm created in 1942 on a small scale largely by figures associated with the California Institute of Technology and who were early developers of jet-assisted take off (JATO) technology for the still-emerging field of rocketry.
The company began in Pasadena, very close to the CalTech campus, but rapid growth as the United States ramped up weapons production after its entry in the world war led the firm to establish a headquarters on what grew to be a campus of over 100 acres in what was then called Azusa and then became Irwindale. A key Aerojet figure, attorney Andrew Haley, secured the company’s expanding future by inducing one of his clients, General Tire and Rubber Corporation, based in Akron, Ohio, to invest in half the firm’s stock in 1945.
Within a decade, General Tire took over complete control of the firm and it was about this time that the Chino Hills was selected because of its remoteness, which not only allowed for ordnance testing largely removed from a major population center, but also ensured its operations with a minimum of public awareness. In fact, there was virtually no media coverage until September 1957, when Aerojet applied with the San Bernardino County Planning Commission for a zone change for the property from agricultural to heavy industrial use. This concerned 185 acres earmarked for expansion of the “previously hush-hush plant” that had already been in operation for about three years for a research and development laboratory.
At the end of October, James M. Saulsbury, a reporter from the San Bernardino County Sun toured the facility after several months of arrangements to allow him to visit those areas that were allowable under security protocols. As the lab supervisor R. Clayton Brown brought the journalist and a photographer onto the site, Saulsbury wrote of hearing an explosion that was “alien along the oak trees in the steep little California canyons, creating echoes with hints of scientific force, industrial power or armed forces might.”
Brown explained that the new lab was to be “a rocket propellant mix station” and that there were eight other portions of the property utilized and “each is in its own little canyon safely remote from the others.” Saulsbury wrote of physicists and chemists coming from the Azusa headquarters to take part in experiments with “the heart of things” about “all kinds of measurements.” These included burn rates, force of explosions, measurement of thrust under varied temperatures, and the expansion, distance, contraction caused by the detonation of ordnance and very sophisticated and expensive camera, X-ray units and a Raster scope to measure time were among the equipment shown to the reporter. Another test observed involved setting off explosives in underground cement cisterns, but the purpose was for potential oil drilling applications. The gist of the article was that scientists at the Chino Hills facility were “harnessing limitless destructive powers to aid industry’s needs.”
As the Cold War began to ease and development in Chino Hills increased dramatically from the 1980s onward, the Aerojet facility was gradually decommissioned, with final closure in November 1995. Concerns, however, were raised about environmental exposure and contamination from chemicals, munitions and explosives, some involving depleted uranium, as well as the extent and success of the 800-acre site’s cleanup.
While the Aerojet facility has been closed for over a quarter century, its Cold War legacy and, for some, lingering issues with its environmental consequences remain.
