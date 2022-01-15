The American prison system is an incredibly complex and challenging environment with the classic oppositions of punitive vs. restorative justice often taking center stage regarding how to deal with the nation’s convicts. In the late 1930s, California undertook an ambitious program of implementing restorative justice in its system with the establishment of the California Institution for Men at Chino. The first warden for this experiment was Kenyon J. Scudder (1890-1977) whose determination that “Prisoners Are People,” the title of his 1952 memoir, led him to introduce reforms that aimed to humanize incarceration and reduce recidivism (repeat offending) by getting inmates, as he insisted they be called, properly integrated into society after they paid their debt to society so they remained crime-free.
Scudder was born in Alameda, next to Oakland, to a minister whose family conducted missionary work in Sri Lanka and his religious upbringing and beliefs were core to his views on how to help troubled juveniles and adults.
After spending much of his youth in Washington state, Scudder, a graduate of UC Berkeley who earned his master’s degree from USC, began his career in that state’s reformatory system.
When he returned to California, he worked at the Preston School of Industry reform school in northern California and followed this with a tenure from 1927 to 1931 as superintendent of the Whittier State School (later the Fred C. Nelles School for Boys until its closure in 2004), and then spent most of the Great Depression years as chief probation officer for Los Angeles County.
Scudder nearly left California to take a federal prison warden position in Ohio, but illness forced him to forego the move.
Because of his long experience and progressive ideas, he was loaned by the Bureau of Federal Prisons to the state prison system for a year to help establish the Chino facility, but, after heavy lobbying by like-minded state prison commissioners and others, he was hired to become its warden at the end of 1940.
Scudder was determined to keep the institution and his management of it free from political interference, which frequently put him at odds with Democratic Governor Cuthbert Olson, but he was ultimately able to keep out the chief executive’s appointees while instituting his own strict standards for employees.
Inmates were initially chosen from the population of San Quentin, only comprised of felons, who were newer prisoners best showing the potential to become model inmates and successfully re-enter society when their sentences were completed.
On July 10, 1941, the first 34 men were sent by bus to Chino and were astounded to find no walls or guard towers, that they had decent clothing and palatable food, and that their cells were always kept unlocked.
Moreover, Scudder was determined that there be racial and ethnic equity at Chino and that the inmates be given all the opportunity possible for education, job training and other elements considered essential to paving the way for their release.
The press photo shown here is from late April 1942 and has a caption titled “These Cell Doors Are Never Locked . . .” with the text stating, “it’s hard to tell the guards from the inmates . . . [who] move freely among the pleasant, airy rooms and buildings with more informality than at an Army post.” It added that the inmates were selected “for trust, responsibility, and rehabilitation.”
Over nearly fifteen years, Scudder presided over the operation of what was widely considered a model penal institution.
Prisoners Are People, which is a fascinating read, was made into a 1955 film by Warner Brothers with the famous song “Unchained Melody” introduced in the movie, scenes filmed at Chino and a premiere held at the institution just prior to Scudder’s retirement.
After he left Chino, Scudder worked to improve prison standards, advocated for programs to keep youth from entering the prison system, and represented America in four United Nations congresses on preventing crime and better treatment of prisoners.
After his death, the Champion published an editorial suggesting the CIM be renamed in Scudder’s honor because of his long service and innovations, but this never happened.
