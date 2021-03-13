O
f the several major canyons in the Chino Hills, perhaps the least known and, therefore, best preserved is Soquel Canyon. Sandwiched between the highly developed Carbon Canyon on its north and Telegraph Canyon, now within Chino Hills State Park, Soquel may be isolated, but it does have some notable early history.
For millenia, the indigenous people hunted game and gathered plant material throughout the hill range, including the canyon. During the Spanish and Mexican eras, the hills were public lands, set aside for common grazing areas available to nearby rancheros, including the Yorbas in northeast Orange County, Ygnacio Palomares and Ricardo Vejar of modern Pomona and Isaac Williams, owner of the Rancho Santa Ana del Chino. The hills and mountains of our region also provided convenient hiding places for criminals, as was the case in fall 1854 when Felipe Alvitre, on the run for murders committed near today’s El Monte and Whittier, hid out in what a Los Angeles newspaper called “Saucal” Canyon. Palomares was searching for some stray cattle, came across Alvitre’s campsite and, knowing he was wanted for the killings, arrested him. Alvitre was convicted of capital murder and hung in Los Angeles early the following year.
With the onset of the American period, public lands were made available for private purchase and one of the early owners of land in Soquel Canyon was Danish immigrant and beekeeper Charles Binder, who, from the 1870s onward, had 160 acres at its west end. In 1889, though, a wildfire started from brush burning at the adjacent Olinda Ranch destroyed his enterprise, though he rebuilt and resumed his efforts for several more years. The next phase for the canyon came from prospectors looking for another sticky, though hardly sweet, substance.
The greater Los Angeles oil industry was launched in the mid-1860s, just several years after western Pennsylvania became the nation’s first oil district. Initial explorations occurred at today’s Santa Clarita, where a major discovery was made in 1876. After that, prospectors roamed the region looking for the next big find. In 1883, Burdette Chandler of Los Angeles and a partner drilled at the west end of Soquel Canyon, though he offered 240 acres for sale the following year, indicating a quick failure in operations.
In subsequent years, other companies tried their luck, especially after crude was found by Edward Doheny on the Olinda Ranch in 1897, inaugurating Orange County’s oil industry. Producing wells were located very close to the junction of Soquel and Carbon canyons, but nothing was found in Soquel other than water, including springs with hot sulphur deemed possibly “of great medicinal value.” On the San Bernardino County side, the Chino Beet Sugar Company drilled at least three wells in the canyon in the late 1890s, hoping to use oil for its refinery. Because the Puente Oil Company was extracting crude in what is now Rowland Heights and shipping it by pipeline to Richard Gird’s new town of Chino, it was hoped the petroleum refinery there would refine petroleum from Soquel and nearby areas. That dream, though, went unfulfilled.
The saccharine continuum of Soquel Canyon from bees to beets was manifested by Gird as he quickly developed a sugar beet ranch and built a refinery for that product at Chino. In 1889, he announced plans for a railroad to traverse the canyon and which would terminate at the Pacific for shipping of the product and surveyors made an intensive study of Soquel. The project, however, never got beyond the planning stage and Gird lost the ranch. In 1900, the Santa Fe railroad, which had new lines through Santa Ana Canyon and to the newly opened Olinda oil field, considered building one through Soquel to Chino with the expectation that oil found in the canyon would justify the project. That, too, proved to be a pipe(line) dream. In 1898, plans were formulated for a 60-foot wide highway through the canyon, but that, too, was abandoned.
Visions of oil in Soquel Canyon, though, did not end for speculators on the Orange and San Bernardino counties sides, even as various ventures failed to yield any success. We’ll pick up the story into the 20th century next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.