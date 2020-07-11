During the early 1920s, greater Los Angeles underwent one of its many growth booms and it is no accident that the first subdivisions in what became Chino Hills took place during this period. The first was Sleepy Hollow in 1923 which was followed by Mountain View Park in 1924. Also at this time came another significant development with the creation of Los Serranos Country Club.
The property was long known as the Home Ranch, where an adobe house was built by Joseph Bridger, who managed the Rancho Santa Ana del Chino for his sister-in-law, Francisca Williams MacDougall from 1865-1880. After his death, she sold the ranch to Arizona mining magnate Richard Gird, who occupied the adobe for his ranch headquarters and added extensive gardens, bridle paths, and a man-made lake, now part of the Lake Los Serranos mobile home park.
Mr. Gird, who founded the town of Chino in 1887 during a boom, suffered financial reverses when the inevitable bust came and the ranch came into the possession, in 1905, of Texas oilman E.J. Marshall and his associates in the Chino Land and Water Company. One of the last large sales of the firm was in December 1923 when about 750 acres comprising the Home Ranch and Bridger adobe were sold to Long Beach real estate developer Harlow C. Davidson and fellow investors.
Mr. Davidson (1874-1931) was born in Cairo, which is at the southern tip of Illinois where the Mississippi and Ohio rivers meet. By the end of the 19th century, he was running a lumber business in Mobile, Alabama. After his wife died, Mr. Davidson and members of his family headed west and, after a brief period in Los Angeles, relocated to Long Beach.
Mr. Davidson became a prosperous Realtor and developer, first with a partner and then with his own Davidson Investment Company. Among his major projects was Davidson City, across the Los Angeles River from Long Beach and now part of the City of Carson, started at the same time he and other investors acquired the Home Ranch from the Chino Land and Water Company.
The group moved quickly from early 1924 to develop a golf course, repurpose the adobe house into the clubhouse, stock the lake with fish and ducks and plot out a future subdivision for what were described as “country homes.” There was also a very aggressive marketing campaign promoting the beauty of the site, the planned amenities and the “romantic” history of the property dating back to “Spanish” times.
One key element to the planning of the Los Serranos Country Club was easy access from Los Angeles and Long Beach, from where most of the members were assumed to live. Carbon Canyon Road, first opened from Chino to Brea in the mid-1910s, was paved a few years after Los Serranos was established. There were also plans to build a well-graded bypass through Soquel Canyon, which would save four miles for those heading out to Los Serranos, but this was never realized.
In mid-April 1925, several hundred people attended the formal opening of the club to try out the links, enjoy music and vaudeville, and soak up some of that romantic historic atmosphere the owners tried to bring to life, even though accounts were often glaringly inaccurate.
Despite lofty ambitions, including hopes for an airplane landing strip, the quick subdivision of the north end of the property for what is now the Los Serranos neighborhood of Chino Hills, and a financial boon to its promoters, the club did not do as well as intended. Turned over to a holding company of members, the club was sold by a realty firm within just a couple of years. The Great Depression followed, but Los Serranos Country Club managed to stay in business and remains in operation by the family of tennis legend Jack Kramer as it approaches its centennial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.