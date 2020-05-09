While most of Chino Hills consists of housing tracts dating back to the mid-1960s, the first subdivision in the city goes back decades prior when the Sleepy Hollow community was established in 1923. That year was the peak of a regional development boom and the tract was mainly for weekend and vacation use with “cabin lots” just large enough for a rustic place in the country.
Sleepy Hollow’s prime mover was Cleve A. Purington, who was born in Maine in 1882 and stayed there working in an iron works until the first decade of the 20th century when he migrated to California. He landed in Oakland and worked as a clerk in an iron works firm. During the First World War, he was in the Seattle area where wartime shipbuilding was in full swing and, by then, married and started a family. Towards the end of the war, by fall 1918, the Puringtons were in another shipbuilding mecca, Long Beach, and Cleve worked as supervisor for the Southwestern Shipbuilding Company in a yard at East San Pedro.
In 1919, according to a Champion obituary for Cleve, the family paid its first visit to Carbon Canyon and “fell in love” with the rustic setting. Two years later, the couple purchased 80 acres. The undeveloped wildland was clearly affordable for a shipyard foreman. The establishment of Sleepy Hollow involved a partnership between the Puringtons and four others, including Charles and Olga Hale, George Wanley, and Charles Witter. These are on the October 1923 tract map filed with San Bernardino County.
Charles Hale was born in Iowa in 1873 and lived in Illinois and Minnesota, where he became a civil engineer. He was one of many migrants who came to this area during the war and was, like Mr. Purington, a shipyard foreman at Long Beach. His wife, Olga, born in Germany in 1882 lived in Wisconsin and then Duluth, Minnesota, where she married Charles.
Charles Witter was from Indiana and was born in 1860 and he remained in the Hoosier State until the war, when he and his wife Cora came out to California and settled in Long Beach. It appears Mr. Witter, a carpenter, found employment in the shipyards.
George Wanley was born in a seaside town in northeast England in 1879. In his late twenties, he “crossed the pond” and wound up as a ship’s fitter in the San Francisco shipyards. By the time American entered the war in spring 1917, Mr. Wanley, like the Puringtons, was in Seattle and perhaps they met there before migrating to Long Beach. He was the only one of the founders, other than the Puringtons, to live in the new community, where he died in 1949.
It is clear that none of the half-dozen founders of Sleepy Hollow were wealthy, but, then again, the subdivision was rustic from the beginning. The housing was mainly small cabins and roads were narrow, often steep, and unpaved with Carbon Canyon Road not paved for several years afterward. There was no electricity or gas service initially and water came from the sulfur-laden Carbon [Canyon] Creek.
The Puringtons lived in the center of Sleepy Hollow in a house which still stands across from a street named for their daughter Rosemary. Cleve, for health reasons, left shipbuilding for construction engineering as a partner in a firm in Los Angeles with a branch he managed in Pomona. In late 1924, he formed a new company in Claremont with Edward Taylor, who created the Sleepy Hollow tract map. Their projects included Padua Hills, Baldy Village and Sleepy Hollow. Cleve was also vice-president of Vortox Company, which made air cleaners for farming equipment and which operates in Claremont today.
In May 1928, Cleve died unexpectedly, leaving his widow and young children, but Mrs. Purington and Taylor continued the work of developing and managing Sleepy Hollow, even as the local real estate market softened and then cratered during the Great Depression which began in late 1929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.