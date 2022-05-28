Called by the Champion “one of Chino’s greatest landholders and developers since founder Richard Gird,” Paul Greening amassed, between 1945 and 1960, a local empire of sorts by accumulating some 3,000 acres of land in what became Chino Hills. Greening’s family still owns property in the city today, including the Lake Los Serranos mobile home community and his story is a notable transition between the ranching years and the onset of suburban tract development.
Greening was born in Norwalk in 1892 to Arkansas natives Earl and Mary Greening. His father, formerly a merchant, owned the Rock Springs Land and Cattle Company and had mining interests, and Greening spent much of his youth in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. He and a brother worked for their father in his business, though, after his marriage in 1913, to Estella Guinn, Greening spent a brief period in Tulare County in the San Joaquin Valley. He then returned to work in the family business and lived in Norwalk into the 1920s.
At that time, he formed Greening-Smith Company, which started as a dealer of cement, gravel and lime and became distributors, for almost a quarter of a century, of products from Shell Chemical Company (a subsidiary of the oil giant). In 1945, he made his first major local investment when he acquired what had long been the famed equestrian ranch of Revel English. Greening transformed the use of what he called the Rolling Ridge Ranch from horses to purebred Polled Hereford cattle.
Within several years, the other major figure in Chino Hills horse breeding, Albert W. Harris, decided to sell his Anazel Ranch. In 1951, Greening not only purchased the tract, located west of Los Serranos Country Club, but also acquired Harris’ remarkable collection of historic horse-drawn vehicles. This holding was added to the Rolling Ridge Ranch and then, two years later, Greening followed up with another major acquisition.
The Los Serranos golf facility, opened by Long Beach investors in 1925, struggled through a series of owners for over a quarter century with the property also including the adjacent residential district of that name. When Clara Blum Bartlett took control at the end of 1949, she reopened the club, but, as a realtor, was most interested in developing the residential tract. A poorly built water system plagued her ambitions, however, and she ran afoul of the California Public Utilities Commission over it.
Greening stepped in and, in 1953, purchased Los Serranos from Bartlett. He leased the golf club to tennis legend Jack Kramer and two others and then turned his attention to significantly upgrading the water system. He purchased, from Harold Saffell and his wife, the lake built by Gird and which irrigated the ranch and golf course, and surrounding land, where the mobile home park is now. This, along with parcels purchased between the Harris and English properties, giving Greening his ranching empire.
His expanded holdings allowed him to increase his Hereford herd and he attracted national attention for his buying and selling of animals as well as the prizes garnered by some of the prize bulls and heifers from Rolling Ridge. He also raised alfalfa, beans, hay and grain on his ranch and was a benefactor of Casa Colina, which cared for disabled children and was then next to Boys Republic. Owner of 7,000 acres near Redding in northern California and a large ranch near Victorville, Greening also acquired the old sugar beet mill and surrounding property in in Chino and was in the midst of developing it into an industrial park when, in late 1960, he was seriously injured in a car accident and succumbed a few months later from effects of those injuries.
In 1965, the Greening family, including his widow and two sons, Jack and Robert, sold a major part of Rolling Ridge Ranch between Carbon Canyon Road (Chino Hills Parkway), Peyton Drive, Pipeline Avenue and Woodview Road to Chino developer Richard Cavanaugh. His Glenmeade development was the earliest project that brought residential suburbs to rural Chino Hills and were followed by other tracts on Greening land, establishing much of the template for the city’s future development.
