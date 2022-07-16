All downhill From there: Carbon Canyon’s Ski Villa, 1966-1967

For about a half-century, the concrete scar stood out on the hillside east of Sleepy Hollow as testament to the truly colorful aspects that occasionally mark the history of Carbon Canyon. As mentioned in previous columns, a series of camps, resorts and clubs occupied the site now including the Hillcrest housing tract, the newly revamped Canyon Hills Cottages, and horse boarding and training facilities. These included the Workmen’s Circle camp (1928-1958) and the membership clubs El Circulo (1961-1964) and the Canyon Hills Country Club (1964-1965).
When the last of those folded, a new scheme for the property was concocted by former heating and air conditioning contractor and Canyon resident John F. Kramer and plastics company owner Marion “Randy” Randazzo, based on one recently developed in Funabashi, Japan. Christened Ski Villa, the project included some 1.3 million 6 by 6-inch hard interlocking plastic tiles, with needles to generally simulate snow, and manufactured by Randazzo’s Gardena-based firm affixed to the concrete slope measuring 1,300 feet in length on a southeast-facing slope. Mercury vapor lights provided a bluish tinge to help visually foster the illusion of powder, while rubber tips were needed for poles and silicone was applied to skis for a form of lubrication before hitting the slope.
The April 13, 1966 edition of the Champion reported that Kramer planned for the enterprise to be open at night Wednesday through Friday and all day on weekends and that certified instructors would be on site with admission expected to be between $3 and $5 per person. While Kramer stated the facility would be open within a couple of days, construction delays, perhaps a foretaste of the future and including the abandonment of asphalt for the base because of disintegration concerns, pushed the date back to early July.
Existing buildings from the camp and club days were repurposed for a rental shop, first-aid station, and offices, while a restaurant, conducted by Scotty McMann, offering steaks, lobster and the specialty chicken dinner opened in the former lodge. Also available were two swimming pools, a shuffleboard area and outdoor skating section. Neal’s Sporting Goods, an Orange County chain, provided instructors and heavily advertised Ski Villa, which also received a fair amount of coverage in regional newspapers from Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.
Publicity was also generated through national magazines, such as the August 8 edition of Sports Illustrated and the October issue of Skiing. A September article in the magazine of the Long Beach Independent quoted Ski Villa ski patrol head Jack Westmoreland was suggesting that the feel of the plastic bristles was like an early morning corn snow, a granular type created from repeated freezing and thawing. It was noted that there was a gentle section and one that was steeper and where slalom competitions were planned, though the Skiing article observed that “no one felt overwhelmed” by the descent. A brief discussion of Ski Villa in a late October Los Angeles Times WEST Magazine article stated that “the cognoscenti swear” that negotiating the slope was “exactly like skiing on fresh ‘powder.’”
Despite the media coverage, a Times article in early December included company president Randazzo’s admission that business was slow and the project, which entailed $750,000 in construction costs, was in the red, but “comments from skiers have mostly been good.” He and Kramer even hoped to sell franchises if Ski Villa proved viable.
Another notable piece of publicity came when retired Norwegian champion and Olympic gold medalist skier Stein Eriksen made an appearance in early December to try out the slope and give interviews, though nothing could be located about his views on the experience. By early 1967, there were a couple of reports of reduced rates, clearly not a good sign, and Ski Villa only remained open through September, when it, without much mention in the media, was quietly shuttered.
Despite its short life, Ski Villa left a legacy, albeit not the most attractive one, for decades before the remains of the concrete slope were removed for the Hillcrest development. Next month, we continue with some subsequent site history, including the Ponderosa Bar and Motel and the Purple Haze.
