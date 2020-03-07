In 1909, George Junior Republic relocated from San Fernando to the former headquarters of the Rancho Santa Ana del Chino. Among the prime movers was Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Curtis D. Wilbur, who was also presiding judge of the juvenile department. Judge Wilbur, who went on to be chief justice of the state supreme court, Secretary of the Navy and a judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, looked at George Junior Republic as an attractive alternative to the juvenile hall system.
One of his clerks in the superior court was a bright and ambitious Long Beach resident named Clyde Doyle. Born in 1888 in Illinois, Mr. Doyle migrated as a youngster with his family to the coastal city, where his father made horseshoes. Always a top student, the young man was president of his class and a star pitcher for Long Beach High School. He was also very involved in the local Y.M.C.A., one of many organizations, like the Boy Scouts of America, that worked actively with young men.
After graduating from high school, Mr. Doyle was hired as the secretary of the Long Beach Y.M.C.A. and his work for the organization, even at that tender age, was so significant that, for two years running, in 1910 and 1911, he organized “Camp Clyde Doyle.” This summer program, which existed for a few years under a different moniker, involved some 80 youth and group leaders and, notably, it was “organized as a republic” in the mold of George Junior Republic and others like it. It was held at the ranch of the famed actress Helena Modjeska in the Santa Ana Mountains of east Orange County. A surviving postcard from the 1910 camp has an inscription referring specifically to Mr. Doyle as “a young man of great promise because of his power to get on with boys. Ambitions to be of service; he may go far.”
While working at the “Y” Mr. Doyle attended USC law school, where he received his Juris doctorate (J.D.). As a clerk for Judge Wilbur he became affiliated with George Junior Republic and, in 1912, was named its assistant superintendent, reporting to the institution’s head, Gerald C. Waterhouse. Mr. Doyle was also a deeply religious man involved in many Christian initiatives, including the Epworth League and Christian Endeavor. During his tenure at George Junior Republic he continued with these activities.
A dozen years ago I acquired a cache of photographs of the George Junior Republic from 1914, including those showing students, campus buildings, and institution activities. Included were some showing Mr. Doyle and his wife, Lydia and his Craftsman-style home built on the campus with student labor. Lydia wrote a short account with the photo album pages about their first home and “the beginning of 49 years of love, growth and adventure.”
Mr. Doyle’s stay as assistant superintendent was short. He opened his own law practice in Long Beach, but continued his close association with what was renamed California Junior Republic in 1921 and then Boys Republic in 1952. Over many years, Mr. Doyle served as the institution’s legal counsel and as a trustee.
In 1944, Mr. Doyle, a moderate Democrat, was elected to Congress. Swept out two years later in the Republican wave that included the rise of an unknown Whittier lawyer named Richard M. Nixon, Mr. Doyle returned to Congress in 1948. Realignment four years later led him to move to South Gate. He became a prominent figure in the House of Representatives, serving on the Armed Services Committee and the Committee on Un-American Activities, which was investigating suspected Communists and other accused members of the “fifth column.” He was acting chair for a time.
Mr. Doyle died in his sleep at his Arlington, Virginia home in March 1963 and although he was praised for many activities, his obituary did not mention his Boys Republic affiliation and service, though it was a major part of his life and work.
(Paul Spitzzeri, historian and author who lives in Chino Hills, maintains a blog on the history of Carbon Canyon called carboncanyonchronicle.blogspot.com.)
