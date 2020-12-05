The 1920s brought the first significant developments to the Chino Hills side of Carbon Canyon, including the Sleepy Hollow (1923) and Mountain View Park (1925) subdivisions and the paving of Carbon Canyon Road (1928). Another prominent addition during that decade was the creation of Camp Kinder Ring, later renamed the Workmen’s Circle Camp, an institution that lasted for three decades, providing recreational opportunities for thousands of Los Angeles Jews seeking a healthful country respite from the city life.
Amid large waves of Jewish immigration to the United States from Europe in the late 19th century, new arrivals welcomed the freedoms and opportunities available to them, but were also concerned by economic, political and social problems with labor, housing, and other pressing issues. Left-leaning progressive Yiddish Jews formed, in 1900 in New York City, Der Arbeter Ring, or The Workmen’s Circle, to advocate for the rights of workers, promote better health care, and promote community, including through the establishment of such institutions as cemeteries, credit unions, and camps. In January 1908, the Los Angeles branch was formed. An early project was the creation of a sanitarium in Duarte for those battling tuberculosis—this evolved into the renowned City of Hope.
The Los Angeles chapter, known as the Karl Liebknecht Branch, was long based in Boyle Heights, an ethnically diverse working-class neighborhood with a large and growing Jewish population. Tied to its intensive educational component, including the preservation of Yiddish culture, the organization acquired land in Carbon Canyon, adjacent to Sleepy Hollow and Mountain View Park, and, in 1928, opened a children’s camp called “Camp Kinder Ring.” The facility was established as a summer extension of the formal education children received during the school year, so there were classes geared toward the Yiddish culture as well as general subjects. There were, however, cabins and dormitories for families and there were plenty of opportunities for fun, as well, including hikes, swimming, sports, group get-togethers and more. Despite the economic privations of the Great Depression and the restrictions and rationing of the Second World War, the camp, which became all-ages in 1947, continued to operate.
Leonard Frierman, born in Los Angeles in 1925 and whose parents were very active in the Workmen’s Circle, recalled his visits to the camp in the late 1930s and early 1940s, noting that, once you turned off Carbon Canyon Road “you crossed a bridge over a stream and entered into the Workmen’s Circle property. You would drive past a cement swimming pool . . . [and] you came to a large wooden building which housed an auditorium and offices. Past that was the dining hall building, and then you came to the campers cabins.” To the west “up on the hillside were private cabins, which people built for themselves.”
As for the programs, Mr. Frierman remembered “summer camp sessions for kids lasted 3 to 4 weeks . . . breakfast was followed by Yiddish lessons, Jewish music, and then political discussion (much centered around socialism with a clear anti-communist bent). The kids would also put on shows. There were nature walks and afternoon pool time, and, of course, campfires at night.” These were weekday schedules for the children, but “on weekends, parents would come for visits during the day. Special activities were scheduled and there were family picnics. The Working Men’s Mandolin Orchestra [which included his mother] would sometimes perform and there was Eastern European entertainment.” Political meetings and guest speakers, on Jewish culture, history and politics, were also frequent.
One of the chronic problems in Carbon Canyon was reliable water supplies, the issue that led the Workmen’s Circle to sell the camp in 1958 just before a major wildfire roared through the area and destroyed many buildings, especially on the hillsides at the west end of the facility. Later, the site was used by social clubs, the bizarre Ski Villa, and the counterculture-era Purple Haze (look for these in future columns). The remaining main lodge and cabins are part of a horse ranch. The hillside section is now the Hillcrest subdivision.
During this Hanukkah season, it is important to remember the site’s Jewish origins.
