Our situation with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a pandemic the likes of which none of us have seen in our lifetimes. The last comparable example was just over a century ago, the so-called Spanish Influenza epidemic of 1918-1919.
The First World War claimed approximately 16 million lives, but, towards the end, a virulent outbreak of flu hit, first in military camps, where crowded conditions with a lack of proper sanitation and other elements allowed the virus to spread like wildfire. It was misnamed “Spanish flu” because the media in that neutral country was not subject to censorship and reported freely on it, so the scourge was wrongly identified with Spain.
The origin may have been Britain, China, France, or in the United States, where the first reported case was at a Kansas military base in March 1918. The initial wave was relatively mild, with respiratory symptoms typically lasting a few days, and the death toll was small. By summer, the disease receded, but, in the fall, the virus returned with a vengeance and did not wane until spring 1919.
By then, about 500 million people, some 20-30% of the world’s population, were infected and millions died. In the United States, between 600,000 and 700,000 people succumbed. Some studies suggest that, because of population density, urban areas were far more impacted by the pandemic than rural locations. Larger cities like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and New York saw hundreds of deaths a day at the peak. In some cases, as in San Diego, quick action to close public places and urging the wearing of masks did have an effect in slowing infection rates.
The Chino Valley was a sparsely populated agricultural area and a look at issues of the Champion does not indicate a high rate of infection. Nothing was said at all about it in the short-lived spring 1918 wave, but there was coverage in the far-worse fall season. On October 25, for example, the paper reported that the Baptist church had light attendance the previous Sunday with “several families not wishing to take chances regarding the influenza.”
Later in the year, the Champion observed that a Chino resident working in Washington state was ill and a recent Chino resident who moved to Denver died. In January 1919, a farm demonstration organized by the county was “postponed on account of the influenza situation” and a Chino resident attending a business college returned home because of a three-week closure by the school. At the end of the month, the paper’s editor, Ralph C. Homan, was declared “a winner . . . after wrestling for three weeks with the influenza.”
The worst tragedy reported by the paper was in its October 18, 1918 edition. In the first documented flu case in the Chino Valley, Mrs. Paul Romero and her unnamed two-year old daughter passed away from the flu at their residence on a ranch on East End Avenue. The Romeros had just returned from a visit with family in Santa Ana and the disease swept through the large family, which included six children under seven years of age. The Champion called the matter “a pitiful one” because, it was said, relatives were afraid to go to the house and help, nor could a county relief commission member get anyone to remove the remains for over a day.
A charity in Pomona was finally able to assist Paul Romero and his five surviving children to get to Los Angeles with the county paying for expenses. The paper blamed county health officials for not acting more decisively, though it was observed that the county hospital was dealing with many flu cases. It was added that the Romeros, evidently ranch laborers, “were living under unsanitary conditions due to their lack of knowledge and carelessness and a lack of all precautions.”
The living arrangements of Latino laborers on regional ranches and farms was almost always substandard and this was a problem with much blame to go around, as at least partially indicated by the Champion.
Despite slow responses now, let’s hope that our COVID-19 pandemic will have a much different effect than the influenza epidemic of 1918-1919.
(Paul Spitzzeri, historian and author who lives in Chino Hills, maintains a blog on the history of Carbon Canyon called carboncanyonchronicle.blogspot.com.)
