Los Serranos Country Club in the 1930s and 1940s

Opened by Long Beach investors and headed by Harlan C. Davison, in 1925, Los Serranos Country Club was the former Home Ranch of Joseph Bridger, manager of the Rancho Santa Ana del Chino before 1880. The club, however, struggled as the Great Depression burst forth in late 1929 and closed for half a year before reopening the next spring under the management of Victor Claridge, who had worked at beach clubs and restaurants in Santa Monica and later ran restaurants in Palm Springs and Laguna Beach. In 1933, rumors in Chino claimed that the club was to be purchased by the owners of the well-known Agua Caliente casino and racetrack in Tijuana, with the purpose of building a track at Los Serranos.
Instead, the property was acquired in spring 1934 by Harry A. Jones Associates, which planned a posh health resort at El Caballero Estates near Van Nuys, and Jones and his wife moved to Los Serranos to operate the club. Jones died in late 1937 and the facility was sold to Dudley L. Smith, a real estate salesman and well-known regional amateur golfer, and Arthur Longridge, who also worked in real estate, with both managing the property.
Among the major efforts conducted by Longridge and Smith was the development of a major southern California tournament held in 1939 with proceeds benefiting Casa Colina, which served disabled children through its facility nearby adjacent to Boys Republic. The following year, the regional chapter of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA), agreed to hold the Southern California Open at Los Serranos, with Casa Colina again being the beneficiary of funds raised during the tournament.
Another important figure during these years was course pro Alex Follmer, who came to the club in 1933 from the San Gabriel Country Club and helped bring those major tournaments to Los Serranos. Follmer qualified in 1936 for the National Open in Denver, though he did not advance past the first round. Four years later, he again qualified for the national PGA tournament at Hershey, Pennsylvania, but contracted malaria during the trip. Despite this serious illness, he continued to work at the club and played in local tournaments, including one early in 1941 in which there was a rainstorm. Follmer contracted pneumonia and, despite blood transfusions once he was hospitalized, died at the age of 34.
At the end of that year, Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japan and the United States entered World War II. Whether wartime conditions were a factor or not is unknown (the club was actually used at least once for a national defense meeting early in 1942), but Smith and Longridge decided to sell Los Serranos in October 1942 to James M. Fisher, the long-time Ford dealer in Chino who was also president of the club’s board of governors.
Probably looking to broaden outreach and bring in more members more familiar with Pomona than Chino, Fisher changed the name of the facility to the Pomona Valley Country Club. Among other changes was the separation of Los Serranos Lake, the man-made reservoir built with the country club project, from the management of the clubhouse and rented cabins, which were to be operated by a lessee. All business operations under the Smith/Longridge regime were terminated and memberships voided in favor of new ones.
Despite the reorganization, Fisher only owned the club for three years, as rationing of fuel and materials and other war-related issues may have hampered profitability. In any case, another sale took place in 1945, as three-time regional amateur champion Johnny Dawson, also a realtor and course designer at Palm Springs, and partners acquired the club, which was renamed Rancho Don Lugo.
After another three years, the facility was again sold, to Melville and Consuelo Rogers (she was a former silent film actress), who, on taking possession in spring 1948 decided to return the club to its Los Serranos name. Though they announced there would be many changes to the property and service improvements, the couple was in financial trouble by the end of the decade and we’ll pick up the story of Los Serranos from then in a later column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.