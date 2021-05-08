In April 1937, the City of Chino celebrated its 50th anniversary with a series of events including a parade and pioneer barbeque and much was made of the ranching and equestrian history of the area. During the downtown procession, it was reported that there were 1,200 horses and riders participating and this led the town’s chamber of commerce to promote a new event the following spring: the Chino Rancho Ride.
On April 22, 1938, the Champion’s editorial page included a piece titled “The Splendor That Was Chino” and observed that the chamber “will try to revive, in part, something of the days of the Dons” with the ride, adding “if it does nothing more than perpetuate an historical episode in the life of this valley, [it] will accomplish something.” Yet, it continued that “doubtless many of those who participate will give no thought to the background and theme for the event.”
Who would think of the Spanish explorer Juan Bautista de Anza “who camped at this oasis on his trek northward,” that Rancho Santa Ana del Chino was once under the control of the priests of Mission San Gabriel, or that it was the domain of Antonio María Lugo “of whom it was said there was none who rode with greater grandeur” and “whose hospitality was famed far and wide.”
Then, there was Lugo’s son-in-law and successor as owner of the rancho, Isaac Williams, the Battle of Chino of September 1846 during the Mexican-American War, and “the splendor of the rancho under Richard Gird,” who bought the property in 1880.
Claiming that no local city “can claim more color, more romance, more tragedy, more glamor than the great rancho from which it draws its name,” the editors ended by averring that “it is well that we think some of the past and those who were instrumental in the upbuilding of the community.”
How many of the participants did so as they rode west eight miles from Los Serranos Country Club deep into the recesses of Soquel Canyon and enjoyed the races, prizes, ribbons, and the old-style barbeque, is, of course, not known. Because of a threat of late-season rain, about 30% of the expected 350 participants were no-shows, but the Champion opined that the ride “proved to be one of the most spectacular events in recent years.”
The entourage left Los Serranos at 10 a.m. for the hour-and-a-half long excursion into the canyon and, after a wide, green meadow was reached after eight miles and the horses tied to trees, the barbeque was served. This was followed by equestrian events, with one of the trio of judges including Revel English, a famed local horse breeder for whom English Road and English Springs Park are named.
For races in categories for men and women, there were cups and prizes for merchandise at Chino stores, while there were also awards for the best western costumes. A participant from Pomona gushed about the wonders of Soquel Canyon, writing that “a jaunt into that rolling wonderland on one of the bright spring days is a revelation and a delight.” Thanks to the recent precipitation, “flowers are springing up everywhere. Live oaks and wild walnuts transform nooks and crevices into shaded bowers.” Once the party left the country club, “around the first bend the hurry of everyday life fades . . . and the nearest city might be a thousand miles away as far as visual evidence is concerned.”
While there was talk of holding the ride each spring and fall, subsequent events were held in the former. In 1943, a Chino Rancho Ride Association was created to oversee the planning and execution and, five years later, it purchased 30 acres in the canyon and built a corral named after Chino businessman and event supporter Ernie Soper.
Over ensuing years, changes came slowly but surely, including the creation in the 1950s of the Aerojet weapons testing facility (more on that in a future article) and, from the mid-sixties, nearby housing developments. The last ride was held in April 1977 and the association sold its Soper corral three years later with remnants of it still there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.