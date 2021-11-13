The August 2020 “History of the Hills” column featured Margaret Brewer Fowler, a key figure in the development and management of Boys Republic from its founding in 1907 until her death almost a quarter century later. In 1916, the well-known architect Myron Hunt designed a substantial house, known as Casa Colina, or “House on the Hill,” near where, in 1854, Isaac Williams built a mill for his Rancho Santa Ana del Chino. This was Fowler’s country home, with her main residence in Pasadena, until she died in 1931.
In early 1934, the Chino Rotary Club was given a talk by Ralph Homan about the Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital, now the Orthopaedic Institute for Children, and its need for more room and financial assistance. Charles E. Wright, superintendent of what was then known as California Junior Republic, told the club that Casa Colina might be available as a home for patients of the Los Angeles facility. This idea, however, was not realized.
But, two years later, it was reported that Mrs. Fowler’s daughter, Kate Merle-Smith and Republic officials were close to an arrangement with the Golden Rule Foundation in which a “convalescent home for crippled children” would be established at Casa Colina and named in honor of Frances Eleanor Smith, a Claremont resident and the 1936 American Mother recipient. While there were reports that work started on converting the house by late October, those proved to be premature.
Instead, in late November, it was announced that incorporation papers would soon be filed for the Casa Colina Home for Crippled Children, with Smith identified as a core member of the institution. Among the trustees were president Edwin Rhodes, a prominent Chino figure, Lincoln Wirt of the Golden Rule Foundation, Mildred Reise of the Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital, and Kenyon Scudder, a prison reformer instrumental in the establishment of the California Institution for Men, which opened in 1941.
By early 1937, plans were continuing to be formulated, though fund-raising for the renovation of the house and property proved to be challenging, even as it was stated that the facility would be modeled after Warm Springs Foundation in Georgia, which worked with those afflicted with polio and was supported by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who had the disease. The grand opening finally took place on October 1, 1938 and the first patient arrived at the end of that month.
A circa 1949 pamphlet on Casa Colina noted that “our work…is a happy work because from day to day we see the progress made by the children who come to us for care and treatments.” A school section was overseen by the San Bernardino County system and the state Department for the Physically Handicapped. It was emphasized that the patients, ranging from six months to 21 years old were “of many nationalities because Casa Colina recognizes no restrictions of race, creed or territorial lines.”
The publication had photos of children who were receiving care for polio, rheumatoid arthritis, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries and other conditions. A photo showed board president Hugh A. Thatcher of Pomona signing a 60-year lease extension for Casa Colina with Rhodes, who signed the first lease, a polio patient named Carol Ann, and Frances Smith, another signatory as board secretary, observing.
The pamphlet also stated that a $50,000, 33-bed ward was about to break ground, even as a recent polio outbreak (a vaccine was a few years away thanks to Dr. Jonas Salk), funding problems and overcrowding posed challenges. A Casa Colina Salvage and Thrift Shop opened in Pomona a few years prior and generated $5,000 since it opened in 1946.
With, however, the Fowler house proving to be costly to maintain and needing more room for growth, Casa Colina moved to its current site on land owned by the Smith family (Frances died three years prior) in Pomona in 1955. Today, Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare provides world-class rehabilitation and medical services and serves many thousands of patients of all ages. The Fowler home is long gone, but the legacy of Casa Colina remains with the institution’s work just a few miles away.
