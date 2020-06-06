Last month’s article featured the first subdivision created in Chino Hills, Sleepy Hollow, which was launched in 1923. As mentioned, that year was the peak in a regional real estate boom and it wasn’t long before another subdivision, just to the east, was founded.
This one was called Mountain View Park and its name was obvious, because many of the lots on the steep hillside south of Carbon Canyon Road (then about a decade old) featured fine vistas of Mt. Baldy and surrounding peaks. It appears that, as with Sleepy Hollow, the idea was to sell small “cabin lots” for weekend and holiday retreats for folks from the Los Angeles area.
The owner and developer of Mountain View Park was Morris Chernus (1881-1966), who was born in the Ukraine in what was then the Empire of Russia. His parents were Herschel (Harry) Chernus, the original name likely being Chernuskin, and Rachel Dienstein and Morris (or Maurice) was the eldest of their four children. His hometown was Tashan, southeast of Kiev, but, after his father died in 1898 and perhaps also because Jews were often subjected to pogroms, the family migrated to the United States.
Rachel Chernus and her four children sailed from Bremen, Germany in 1899, eventually settling in Chicago. After a few years in the Windy City, Morris married Rose Wishnak, also an immigrant from Russia, and the two had a daughter, Sonia, and a son Leon. By 1915, the family migrated to Los Angeles, where their third child, Joseph, was born. Morris worked as a building contractor and seems to have specialized in apartment construction during another regional development boom in the twenties.
He apparently made enough money to invest nearly $2,500 in the Mountain View Park property, acquired in June 1924 through promissory notes from the Chino Land and Water Company which had bought the remains of the Rancho Santa Ana del Chino in 1905. The Chernuses and a few others created a mutual water company which the county took over as a precious resource.
The subdivision and sale of lots began soon afterward. A large portion was acquired by Bert and Mary Bell, also from South Los Angeles, where he was a grocer and plumber. Many early buyers were Jews, including Moses Mayer, a musician; house carpenter Israel Friend; and iron works owner Isaac Gorin. There was a substantial Jewish presence in Carbon Canyon, including Camp Kinder Ring, established by the Workmen’s Circle of Los Angeles, and at La Vida Mineral Springs, where the hot mineral water baths reminded Jews of the famed springs of central Europe. The café was owned by Archie Rosenbaum, another migrant from the Ukraine.
The Great Depression led to the Chernuses losing the remaining Mountain View Park land they owned. Morris wound up as a junkman and then was long unemployed. The community, for decades, remained, much like Sleepy Hollow, a place mainly for occasional visits, with a sprinkling of full-time residents until things changed by the 1960s and afterward. Chernus Lane is a reminder of the community’s founding family.
Morris and Rose Chernus’s oldest child, Sonia, had an interesting career in the film industry, working for a producer (she suggested the storyline for Mister Ed, a popular 1950s television show) and helping struggling actor Clint Eastwood (pictured on this page) get his big break on the TV western Rawhide. She worked for Mr. Eastwood, though disagreements led to them not seeing each other for many years, but when she died in 1990 the legendary star visited her on her deathbed.
