After thirty years, the Workmen’s Circle Arbeter Ring, a Jewish organization in Los Angeles, closed its camp in Carbon Canyon just east of Sleepy Hollow in 1958, citing, among other problems, a lack of water. Shortly afterward, a terrible wildfire swept through the canyon destroying many houses, as well as much of the camp property on the hillsides west of the main administration building, cottages, and other structures.
It was another three years before a trio of businessmen from Brea, Fullerton and Placentia purchased 100 acres, renovated existing buildings, and added new facilities to open, in August 1961, Club El Circulo (The Circle Club.) Notably, manager C.D. Varner told the Champion that there were five wells on-site that furnished adequate water, though new supplies would be sought thanks to a new feeder line established at Chino (this also benefited the nearby communities of Sleepy Hollow and Mountain View Park).
Existing amenities to members paying $65 per month with a $10 initiation fee included a children’s playground, cocktail lounge, dining room, a picnic area and swimming pool, while 28 cabins were available for rent. In the works or eyed for the future were courts and fields for archery, badminton, basketball, horseshoes, ping-pong, softball, and tennis, as well as 9-hole pitch and put golf course, a small lake for fishing with a dam to hold the water, an auditorium, a miniature golf course and home sites for members to rent.
The dining room and cocktail lounge were in the remodeled former Workmen’s Circle administration building, which was surrounded by the renovated cabins. The hillside, which burned in the fire, was to house a youth center with dormitories and a social hall for teens, and added fire protection included new hydrants, clearing of adjacent brush and the closing-off of undeveloped land held by the owners.
The club was advertised beyond the local area and the automotive columnist for the Van Nuys News took his family to the facility in fall 1962 for a weekend visit while he test-drove and reviewed the Pontian LeMans. Despite the earnest efforts of its owners to secure enough memberships and day visitation to make El Circulo a success, the enterprise folded in May 1964.
Shortly afterward, a new attempt was made by the Olinda Development Corporation, based in the newly opened Olinda Village tract on the west side of Carbon Canyon in Brea with the opening in July 1964 of the Canyon Hills Swim and Saddle Club, renamed Canyon Hills Country Club. An “authentic” Hawaiian luau, with “fire-sword dancers and native music,” marked the debut of the facility, managed by a subsidiary called the Circle C Development Company, the name indicating a transition from the previous operation of the site.
Guests were shown the redecorated clubhouse, the just-completed second swimming pool, new horseshoe and shuffleboard areas and the horse stables and show arena then under construction. While there were holdovers from El Circulo, including the playground, tennis court, archery range and a roller-skating rink, along with the dining room, cocktail lounge and cottages, the emphasis was clearly on the equestrian element, which was to include a riders’ clubhouse, boarding, training and horse shows. Also in the planning stages was a “teenage activities” center, like the one proposed under El Circulo.
Future events were to include another luau, barbeques, horse shows and a “before school jamboree.” The accompanying postcard, mailed in October 1965 from members in Whittier recommending their friends in La Mirada as prospective members, featured one of the two Olympic-sized pools (with the other behind it) with the view looking towards the south. The wording on the card promised there’d be only one phone call from the membership committee, but proudly noted that Canyon Hills was “a real club for real people.”
Within months, though, the facility was shuttered, likely because of insufficient membership and use and insurmountable operating costs and, perhaps, debt. Whatever the reasons, the next iteration was a completely new and strange idea: Ski Villa, an “all-year” facility where the slopes were definitely not “real” but the lifespan of which was about as lengthy as its predecessors on the site. More on that in next month’s column!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.