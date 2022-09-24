September 2022: Shelley M. Stoody and the Double S Ranch
The story of Shelley M. Stoody (1899-1961) is one from humble origins in Ohio to great wealth in greater Los Angeles, though it ended abruptly in an alcohol-fueled tragedy on his Double S Ranch in Carbon Canyon. The son of a homemaker and machinist who specialized in metal repair, Stoody lived along the Ohio River in the Buckeye State and in West Virginia until the family relocated to Whittier, where they opened a modest blacksmith shop. After their father retired, Shelley and his brother Winston focused on farm and tractor supply and repair work, but a major change in their fortunes came by the end of the Roaring Twenties.
The key was the development of “hardfacing,” or the application of a coating of alloys welded onto a drill bit that helped revolutionize oil drilling and, later, was expanded to many other industrial applications, including the advances in jet aviation after World War II. Products and processes pioneered by the Stoody Company included “Stoodite,” which was the first to use hardfacing on cast rods; “Borium,” which utilized tungsten carbide (with the tungsten coming from the company’s own Mojave Desert mine) for extreme strength; and the “submerged arc welding” process with a combination of materials that kept products free from contamination.
With his expanding wealth, Stoody moved from a comfortable house in Whittier to a hilltop residence in Hacienda Heights to a substantial mansion in Palos Verdes Estates, as well as a beach home and yacht at Balboa Island in Orange County. An avid aviator from the mid-1920s, Stoody gained some notoriety for his use of a private helicopter to commute daily from Palos Verdes to Whittier.
His love of aviation was further extended when, in 1952, Stoody acquired a 426-acre parcel in Carbon Canyon just west of the summit where Carbon Canyon Road reaches its peak and where he built a landing strip and hangar, along with a large single-story house (which still stands) on a hill overlooking the property, which included a reservoir.
The ranch, called the Double S for obvious reasons, specialized in the raising of purebred polled Hereford cattle, an enterprise also conducted by Paul Greening, profiled in a recent “History of the Hills” column, at his Rolling Ridge Ranch east of Carbon Canyon. In 1958, Stoody and his wife Corinne paid a record $55,000 for a champion bull and then, two years later, spent $80,000 for a 25% stake in another Hereford, which divided its time between the ranch and its home place in Mississippi with its purpose for breeding. In 1960, a field day was held for some 1,500 visitors to go to the Double S to see these valuable animals in a newly completed show ring and enjoy a barbecue lunch.
Notably, Stoody told a newspaper that he was working to improve cattle breeding to meet the anticipated rising demand for beef, but that “we must do it on fewer acres of land.” Obviously, cattle grazing is an intensive use of resources and a major environmental concern. In April 1961, the Double S was the site of the first sale of animals produced from the herd of approximately 200 on the ranch and Stoody was praised for his modern facilities and business-like approach to breeding his cattle.
As Stoody was steadily building his extensive Double S enterprise, however, catastrophe struck. On 26 June 1961, he circled his Beechcraft plane several times above the landing strip at the ranch during heavy winds and, upon an approach for landing, crashed into the side of the hill just below his house where his wife was watching the attempt. Three passengers, including two ranch employees, were killed, as was Stoody, who, it was determined in the investigation, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Corinne Stoody quickly sold the Double S for $600,000 to a group of Orange County doctors, who developed Western Hills Country Club, which is still open after some 55 years. The business was continued by Winston Stoody until his death in 1967 and the firm moved to City of Industry where it remained until it was moved to Kentucky and marked its centennial last year.
