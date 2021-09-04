Many thanks to Melanie Schlotterbeck for her history and update on our beautiful state park alternative to the ongoing development surrounding us in Chino Hills. We owe much to her mother, Claire Schlotterbeck, as well. May their efforts continue to benefit us.
Melba Brown
Chino Hills
