Re: “Make room on road for bikers, motorcyclists.” I belong to a cycling club and ride my bike about 2,000 miles each year. One problem that we see is people running in the bike lane. Per CA Vehicle Code 21966 “No pedestrian shall proceed along a bicycle path or lane where there is an adjacent adequate pedestrian facility.”
By not moving onto the sidewalk you are forcing cyclists to move into the street and possibly into traffic. In one instance a mother was riding on Butterfield Ranch Road with her young son and because a jogger wouldn’t get on the sidewalk, the boy was forced into the traffic lane with several cars.
I understand that running on asphalt is easier on the body, however the bicycle lane is not for pedestrians.
David Patterson, Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.