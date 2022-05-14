I am writing to share about the frustration I feel during each Chino Valley Unified School Board meeting.
Mr. Na and Mr. Cruz continuously treat the dais as a pulpit.
They bring politically divisive non-school related issues to every meeting and leave real school district issues (the teacher/substitute shortage, pandemic learning loss, a bus driver shortage that is disrupting start times next year) ignored.
But more disappointing than the misinformation and the preaching, were Mr. Na’s comments on May 5 towards the student representative and what he assumes to be a lack of parental involvement and values communication in her family, simply because she expressed views that differ from his.
I’m also appalled at the community members who were in the audience yelling and booing as she spoke.
We are better than this, Chino Valley. Let’s act like it.
The student representative is an integral and important part of our school board.
She gathers and shares the thoughts and opinions of the students, those who the board represents and who the board should be supporting.
Our current representative is a well-respected student in this district and a better community organizer than many who do that work professionally.
The student representative, as well as the rest of the students, including gender diverse and religious minority students, deserve that their school board would treat them with respect.
I understand disagreeing with others on the dais, but board and community members have no right to mistreat and bully our district’s student representative.
Jennifer Villalba
Chino
