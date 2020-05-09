We know America is a great place to live because we can all express our opinions freely, but Lisa Greathouse’s tirade against school board member Andrew Cruz (Forum March 28) was more than an opinion: I felt it was slanderous.
Calling someone racist, homophobic and a conspiracy theorist is not respectful, kind nor helpful. Name calling is just an attempt to shame and silence people who don’t agree with your views. I’m sure Ms. Greathouse wouldn’t like being called a racist even though she attacked Mr. Cruz, a Hispanic man, or for insulting and denigrating all those who voted for him and agree with him in past elections. We need to stop defaming and vilifying each other because we disagree.
I reread the ad by Mr. Cruz regarding COVID-19, and I believe many in the Chino Valley would agree with him. I’m sure he is not anti-science, but like most of us he realizes that science is nothing more than ‘theories’ trying to give a possible explanation for what is seen and experienced. Science has been right, but science has also been wrong, a lot. We get conflicting information every day regarding the COVID-19 virus and its symptoms, severity and impact. Striking the balance between protecting people and destroying our economy is a difficult one, and no-one knows the correct answer. Mr. Cruz was just voicing his opinion about the cause and effects of COVID-19, and there was no need to defame him.
What we need is an open respectful debate, not insults over opinions. Let’s obey the Golden Rule and “do unto others as we would have done to us”. Let’s listen to understand, work together and not think we have all the answers.
Cher Borden, Chino Hills
