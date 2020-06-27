On June 23 President Trump stated: We test better than anybody in the world. Our tests are the best in the world, and we have the most of them. By having more tests, we find more cases.
Let’s employ Trump’s philosophy for suspected DUIs.
Let’s slow testing, and maybe just ask a smaller percentage of suspected drunk drivers if they are impaired.
Care to expound on how such an absurd idea might have an effect on American’s public safety?
Brian Montoya, Chino Hills
