As residents of Chino Valley served by the Chino Valley Unified District School Board, we are shocked by the behavior of school board member James Na towards student representative Esther Kim.
During the May 5 meeting, Mr. Na had proposed a “culture war” resolution with (1) no teeth, no power to do anything at all, and (2) absolutely zero relevance to Chino Valley schools or the proper business of the CVUSD school board.
When Ms. Kim, a junior at Chino Hills High School, very astutely pointed out that a school board meeting wasn’t the proper venue for debate on hot-button issues that don’t touch on education, let alone on the community’s public schools, Mr. Na insulted her and her parents by saying that it was apparent that she had been “brainwashed” and that she lacked “parental involvement.”
That was outrageous, and some community members—including Ms. Kim’s parents—wrote emails to the board complaining about Mr. Na’s insults.
During that meeting, Ms. Kim had been interrupted by some audience members - seemingly parents - booing and jeering at her.
School Board President Christina Gagnier did the right thing, using her gavel to insist on order and to turn the platform back to Ms. Kim, but when Mr. Na later addressed the audience, he clearly aligned himself with those who had interrupted and booed.
He did not rebuke their lack of respect for Ms. Kim, but instead he doubled down on inappropriate treatment of one of the students he is supposed to be serving!
At the May 19 meeting, Mr. Na said he was “really happy” that her parents are, after all, involved, but he didn’t outright retract his insulting statements, nor did he give a proper apology.
It’s nice that he gave Ms. Kim flowers and a card - but his statement that he would apologize if he “hurt her feelings” didn’t actually serve as a public apology, and when school board member Joe Shaffer asked that he “be a man” and properly apologize, Mr. Na demonstrated misogyny as he insulted Mr. Shaffer by saying, “Don’t speak like a woman.”
We are positive that Mr. Na felt he was “being nice” and doing the right thing by beckoning to Ms. Kim and giving her a protracted hug, but we know that many women and teenage girls would feel uncomfortable with this manner of making nice and/or apologizing.
In the aftermath of #MeToo, we now realize that many women have felt powerless to rebuff hugs from colleagues and bosses, but that they haven’t welcomed the hugs, and some were really upset by them.
We are extremely impressed with Ms. Kim’s commitment, attitude, intelligence, and behavior.
We would like our elected representatives - who are, after all, adults - to demonstrate as much maturity as Ms. Kim has consistently shown. However, Mr. Na has shamed us all by treating a minor and one of his own students very poorly.
Cathy Earle, Chino
Marian Arguello, Chino
