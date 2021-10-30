We, here in Chino Hills, are very blessed that each of our City Council members devote endless hours of time and effort to benefit all of us.
The letter from former Mayor Gwenn Norton-Perry about the city flag was most enjoyable. I certainly agree with her comments pertaining to the proposed change to our beautiful flag and logo.
Since it was done right the first time around, why change it?
The proposed expenditure of $5,000 would help animals at Priceless Pets and The Red Bucket or set up a fund for feral cats…or ?
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Fawn E. Witten
Chino Hills
