You can't be neutral
“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.” - Desmond Tutu.
In these trying times within our country we are all responsible for increasing social justice. Recent protests have focused on police brutality, a pandemic that has existed long before the Covid-19 outbreak. Of course, most cops are not bad. Yet, every profession has its share of bad apples. Still, the systemic police abuse and code of silence within many police agencies has resulted in the incarceration, torture, and death of tens of thousands of innocent citizens, especially among minorities.
This institutionalized culture of police misconduct needs to change. Police departments need to expand and increase their hiring requirements.
Law enforcement should not be responsible in responding to all calls, such as homelessness, mental illness, domestic and neighbor disputes, or even dog barking. A considerable amount should be set aside for social service professionals trained to handle and deescalate many community issues.
Fortunately, due to the hundreds of thousands who have marched for justice in the past few weeks, there have been swift and historic reforms in many police departments throughout the nation.
“I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing….It is a medicine necessary for the sound health of government.” – Thomas Jefferson.
Adrian Fernandez, Chino Hills
