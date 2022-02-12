The Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday voted to support the “Our Neighborhood Voices” initiative to restore the planning rights of each city and not be mandated by Sacramento on how many high-density units must be built.
In our case, it is 3,700-plus units.
The council clearly stated these mandated units are not affordable and that the state’s “one size fits all” approach does not address issues like increased traffic congestion, unplanned water usage, and increased costs in services like police and fire.
All those statements are valid concerns but they have all been voiced before—every time the council has used the “affordable housing” clause in Measure U to play “the RHNA shuffle” (Regional Housing Needs Assessment) when moving high-density allocations from an existing zone to a lower density zone.
The council has heard from citizens in affected neighborhoods that the zone changes and approval of these projects would negatively impact traffic congestion, increased water usage, increased costs to police and fire services, impacts to the environment, and that none are truly “affordable.”
These are the same concerns that the council made Tuesday night in opposition to the recent state mandates.
Our “neighborhood voices” are not heard by the council. The council only hears “our real estate developer voices.”
Just ask Lake Los Serranos Mobilehome residents. They voiced the same concerns and yet you will soon see a large complex, encouraged and approved by the council to be built in their neighborhood.
They encourage and convince a property owner to build 400 high density units on a property zoned for 20 single family homes because Measure U lets them, in the name of “affordable housing.”
We all know that our city is a beautiful place to live in large part because of the efforts of the city council and staff over all these years.
But as we approach buildout, the same council that opposes the state telling cities what to do, is forcing their own mandates on the citizens of Chino Hills.
Luis Esparza
Chino Hills
