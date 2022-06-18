Eric Wetzell, in his recent letter, believes our Founding Fathers wanted religion (Christianity) to play no role in America other than one’s personal expression of faith.
To support his contention, he pointed out that there were "many other deists" among our Founding Fathers. Other than Franklin and Jefferson, I challenge Mr. Wetzell to name any of these deists.
With regards to the historical evidence I provided in my original letter, I listed just 10 of the many events and examples of the role Christianity played in the years of our nation's history.
Mr. Wetzell claims my examples "may or may not be historically correct." I welcome Mr. Wetzell to state which of the 10 I listed were historically inaccurate and provide documentation to the contrary.Mr. Wetzell correctly points out that in my letter I did not mention Locke, Rousseau, and Paine as contributors to the U.S. Constitution.
Nor did I mention Blackstone. What I did state was the number 1 go-to source our Founding Fathers used was the Bible. My opinion was/is based on what the U of Houston concluded after years of extensive research. Does Mr. Wetzell know of any different findings by another reputable source?
Another point that requires a response is Mr. Wetzell's insinuation that by my references to Christianity in the founding era, inferred that America was meant to represent whatever "Mr. Alsdorf's church" believes/looks like. I don't remember mentioning the name of "my church" in my letter.
Our Founding Fathers in no way desired a theocracy. Since Protestants from a number of Christian denominations comprised 98 percent of the population, one can only assume Biblical principles/tenets of Christianity played a huge role in all aspects of American life.
However, the early founders feared a government whereby the state and religion existed on an equal basis with each other. Remember, it was for this very reason thousands had fled England to escape the tyrannical rule of King George and the Anglican Church.
In these early years (1700-1800), each of the 13 colonies and later states had their own "state church” (Baptists, Methodists, Calvinists, Anglicans, etc.).
Our Founding Fathers did not want any one Christian denomination, i.e. the Anglican Church, to be in the position to exert undue influence and power on government and/or the American people.
The desired outcome of the newly established government was not freedom from religion, but freedom of religion. In recent years, this notion of "separation of church and state" associated with Thomas Jefferson, has been misinterpreted by revisionist historians. His famous letter where he mentions "...a wall of separation..." was written to the Baptists in Danbury, Connecticut assuring them as their president, he would not permit the Anglican Church of his own state (Virginia), to infringe on the religious freedoms of any Christian denomination.
It is erroneous to conclude from this, that religion (in particular Christianity), was to be forever banned from the civil arena.
The intent of both my original letter and this one is not to "push" my beliefs on others, but simply to remind readers of the Champion of America's rich Christian heritage.
Glenn Alsdorf
Chino Hills
