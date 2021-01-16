Elderly need help
As a woman of a certain age, I am worried because none of our politicians are helping the elderly.
We want to live our lives with dignity and purpose and we need help to do so.
We need the hairdressers to stay open because many elderly folks have arthritic hands or Parkinson’s disease, which makes it almost impossible to wash their own hair.
Also, manicurists are needed to cut their nails. Is there anyone out there who will speak for the elderly? Or is our state opening the way of New York’s Governor Cuomo where the elderly are considered the “throw-away" people?
Carolyn Matta, Chino Hills
