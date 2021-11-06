Reporter Marianne Napoles’ story on the suicide of Casandra Pastora while incarcerated and in the throes of psychosis (“Daughter’s Mental Crisis Leads to Jail Death,” Oct. 30) was heartbreaking but not unprecedented.
Severe mental illness has become so prevalent in the American corrections system that jails and prisons are now commonly called “the new asylums.”
Suicide is the leading cause of death in correctional facilities, and multiple studies indicate that as many as half of all inmate suicides are committed by the estimated 15 to 20 percent of inmates with severe mental illness.
Jails and prisons are no place for people experiencing a mental health crisis. They deserve help, not handcuffs.
My organization, the Treatment Advocacy Center, advocates for the decriminalization of severe mental illness through increased access to psychiatric treatment beds and assisted outpatient treatment programs. Without establishing a full continuum of care, communities will go on failing people like Casandra Pastora and her family.
Geoffrey Melada, J.D.
Arlington, Virginia
(Mr. Melada is the communications director for the Treatment Advocacy Center, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating barriers to the timely and effective treatment of severe mental illness.)
