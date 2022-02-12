All phases of established trial protocols were included in the Emergency Use Authorization given to the COVID vaccines by the FDA.
Studies of the mRNA vaccines had been underway before the COVID outbreak. They were not developed just for COVID.
Would we want the vaccines to be withheld even when they were shown to be highly efficacious?
Already 900,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19. There have been 75,000,000 cases of the virus in the U.S.
How many more people would have died if they hadn’t gotten this highly effective vaccine?
More than 539,000,000 doses of the vaccine have been given in the U.S.
Yes, nothing is without risk. The risk of many things may be small, but we try to protect our loved ones and the rest of society the best we can.
You don’t think you should wear a seatbelt? Take the small risk of going through the windshield when you crash. Think you are okay to drive after a few drinks? Risk jail time or killing someone on the road.
It is also considered unethical not to offer the vaccine to the placebo group when it has been proven to prevent or severely lessen the impact of COVID on their lives. Or should we let them get sick or die in order for them to be studied long term?
All numbers quoted are from the Centers for Disease Control.
Deborah Searle
Chino
