The maps released by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission that split Chino Hills into two congressional districts: 35 and 40, are ridiculous.
The commission did not even follow its own guidelines of maintaining geographic and community continuity.
How can a large part of Chino Hills get adequate representation from a congressperson in a district, 40, extending all the way down to the southern edge of Orange County?
I reviewed the colored maps for districts 35 and 40. They are almost impossible to understand.
They are drawn to completely different scales so no one can see how the boundaries fit together.
On top of that, the one for District 35 doesn’t even name the portion of the City of Chino Hills colored in green. Was that done on purpose so no common person would notice?
We all need to immediately contact the Commission, the Secretary of State, and Gov. Newsom, as well as Chino Hills city staff.
I don’t even live in the City of Chino Hills anymore but care about our area as a whole.
I spent hours on the computer one night listening in on one of the Zoom meetings before realizing they were never going to talk about this area or provide time for citizen input. I finally gave up and went to bed.
I sent in my remarks on one of their forms twice and all I got back was a preprinted response that told me nothing.
Good luck everybody, nothing is going to change.
Henry Feilen
Chino
