The Oct. 21 school board meeting was the most contentious in recent memory, but regardless of which side of the issue attendees were on, there was one thing all could agree on: We all care deeply about our children and the safety of our schools.
Some parents are understandably concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine, especially for children, and think the state requirement for public schools is overreach.
Others are concerned that political divisiveness and widespread disinformation are getting in the way of people understanding and trusting that the vaccine is the best way out of the pandemic. And this, as a society, is where we are.
For those who are angry at our school board, understand that the board majority is trying to do what’s right to keep kids in school and safe.
They pledge to uphold the law, and so anyone who is upset should take the matter up with the state Department of Education and stop taking their frustration out on local elected officials, who are doing what they believe is in the best interest of students and school staff.
Vaccines for public schoolchildren have been required for decades for several diseases – from measles to polio – and it’s how we’ve managed to eradicate them.
And while the COVID vaccine is new, the mRNA technology behind it has been studied for more than a decade.
We all like to feel like we’ve done our due diligence in understanding the science behind the vaccine, but “doing research” does not mean scrolling through social media and opening links sent by like-minded friends.
Instead, seek out advice from public health professionals who have dedicated their careers to the study of epidemiology at respected institutions. Or just speak to your child’s pediatrician.
There’s a reason why over 96 percent of physicians are fully vaccinated.
Lisa Greathouse
Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.