I am contacting you because I recently read an article in the Chino Valley Champion about how the school board is adding 30 minutes to school days, and five minutes to each class for high school. I do not think this is fair to the high school students because it will take away time that they would otherwise be spending on homework or extracurricular activities.
I don’t think that five more minutes in each class will make much of a difference to their education, and I know many high school students are stressed enough as it is.
I do not think that the students need more time in class to make up for time lost during quarantine, and I think the best way to counteract this issue would be to either reduce the amount of homework that the students receive, or to allow time for students to do homework in class.
Samuel Ligori, Chino
