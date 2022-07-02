In 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill making ethnic studies a mandatory requirement for high schools by 2025 and a graduation requirement by 2029.
The bill includes the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum (ESMC), a guideline of how ethnic studies should be taught.
Currently, the ESMC is leaning towards a critical/liberated model.
Ethnic studies is the interdisciplinary study of race and ethnicity.
Its goal is to teach the history of ethnic minorities, celebrating their accomplishments, and allowing dialogue about racism and discrimination.
Currently, there are two models for developing ethnic studies curriculum: constructive and critical/liberated.
The constructive model, created by the Alliance for Ethnic Studies, allows students to analyze and develop their opinions while being exposed to multiple political perspectives.
Conversely, the critical/liberated model indoctrinates an anti-Western agenda, viewing history through a racial lens, while dividing students into groups of oppressors and victims.
The critical/liberated model is not suitable for teaching because of its emphasis on employing indoctrination through its teaching methods.
Instead, schools should teach students to form their own opinions.
I believe that the constructive model is the best approach to teach ethnic studies because students construct their own arguments and ideas, rather than being hand fed information without independent thinking.
Without any analysis, how will students’ ideas be grounded in themselves?
Sure, the critical/liberated model seeks something righteous, releasing ethnic groups from generations of racism.
However, the resulting aggression among children by grouping them as oppressors and victims is not how school should be held.
The constructive model also tackles the difficult conversations about race and ethnicity.
But, it’s done by creating dialogue among the children, thereby allowing them to develop ideas together rather than waging war as oppressors versus victims.
School is meant to be inclusive and inviting, not a means for repenting on their ancestors’ behalf.
Yes, students should be able to empathize with atrocities of the past; this does not mean that they should repent for something they had no part in.
Learning about what these ethnic communities went through to highlight their culture is the entire point of ethnic studies.
Since ethnic studies is going to become part of our schools no matter what, we need to come to a decision on what is to be included in our curriculum.
Do we want linear accusations separating students as aggressors and victims or open-ended conversations in the classroom?
Nicholas Avellaneda
Chino Hills
