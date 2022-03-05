What in the world is pickleball and who even plays it? That was a lingering question I had a few years ago when I first learned local citizens were advocating for pickleball courts in our community.
It turns out that their voices were heard loud and clear. A few months ago, the tennis court at Vellano Park (yeah, the one with the million-dollar view) was converted into pickleball courts.
When I learned of this, I was a bit saddened because that was my go-to court for playing tennis. How could the city have taken this away from us and use it for a game with a funny name?
Yet, I still was curious on what pickleball was all about. Thus, my inquisitiveness led me to visit the park this past weekend. I discovered that the lone tennis court had been converted into four smaller courts, where up to 16 players can play at once.
I approached a few gentlemen seated by the court and questioned them on pickleball. They were more than happy to educate me on this fast-growing sport. One of them, Jean, said, “Here, take this paddle and come with me to the court.” With Jean’s coaching I quickly learned the basics of pickleball, which is very similar to tennis.
I played my first game and Jean beat me 11-4. Yet, I promised Jean I would return for a rematch. It was so fun and exciting that the following day I purchased two sets of pickleball paddles and a few balls (which look like wiffle balls).
All it took was one visit to the courts – and I was intrigued. Like they say, “Don’t knock it ‘til you try it.” I can’t wait to play some pickleball on our brand-new city courts.
Adrian Fernandez
Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.