At the Sept. 16 school board meeting, board member Andrew Cruz pushed for ‘civil war’ and misled about the vaccine and variants. He shows he has no knowledge of viruses and how they mutate, blaming the vaccine for causing the variants.
He brought up Norway and how the country was 70 percent vaccinated, but now the Delta variant is causing infections to rise there. He even held up a graph to show the rise.
What he didn’t tell the clapping anti-mask/anti-vax group in the crowd was that Norway’s deaths are incredibly low, 841 out of 180,000 cases.
The U.S. now has over 670,000 deaths and we only have approximately 54 percent vaccinated. Then he went on to tacitly defend the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol, and praised himself as being “so loved.”
Andrew Cruz is dangerous—he spreads lies and conspiracy theories from the dais and needs to be removed immediately.
Tim Ricketson
Chino Hills
