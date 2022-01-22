We read about the nonstop proposals of rapid development of housing in Chino and it leaves one to wonder how our infrastructure will absorb this growth.
As of now, we are plagued with nonstop traffic, crowded grocery stores, crowded schools, crowded hospitals, and urgent cares. This all goes against the narrative being preached by our Governor and all his cronies.
They want us to limit water use, power use, gasoline use, waste, large groups, etc., so tell me how all this new housing fits into what they have been preaching?
Since Covid you could see the failed doctrine of city planners/officials firsthand.
Those who only wish to cement our land with popup warehouses and housing yet offer no fix to the problems we have at hand.
Remember the empty shelves and long lines at grocery stores? How do you think that will be with more mouths to feed? How will the local hospitals absorb this influx of population?
At some point, common sense will have to prevail. At some point, logic will have to usurp greed.
I understand city government needs those fancy clothes and vehicle allowances. But at what point is enough...enough?
You cannot preach going green while you destroy open land and smother it with concrete and asphalt or tell us to limit power while you increase the need for power with new users.
And what about water usage? We need to conserve it right? So, the best solution our city officials come up with is to create more demand for water. It makes absolute sense, right?
It really is sad what they are turning Chino into.
Every warehouse, every store, and every congested housing track is a gravestone of a past dairy, farm or field that used to provide food and substance for the community.
William Gariador
Chino
