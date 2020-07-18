Facts needed in police criticism
In a letter July 11 the writer made statements presented as facts but had no proof to the claims. He claimed police brutality is a pandemic existing way before the Covid outbreak. He claims there is systemic police abuse with a code of silence which has resulted in the “incarceration, torture, and death of tens of thousands of innocent citizens, especially among minorities.” Those are pretty bold claims. I need some facts not just some opinions.
The writer continues about the “institutionalized culture of police misconduct.” This seems to be another catch phrase supposed to be received as fact. Where is the data to back up these claims? You can always find one that supports you depending on who financed the study.
The FBI has launched a tracking system which is tracking both deadly and non-deadly force used across the nation by police agencies. I suggest we collect accurate facts prior to presenting opinions as fact.
I applaud comments that “most cops are not bad” and “every profession has its share of bad apples.” I agree that when police abuse or misconduct is present it needs to be dealt with swiftly. It also needs to be dealt with due process for both the victim and the “accused.”
Is there police misconduct and police brutality? Yes. Is it systemic and/or institutionalized? Prove it with facts, not with catch phrases and opinions.
Can police departments across the nation do better? Absolutely. Better training, quality leadership, and accountability are at the top of the list. But let’s not judge and condemn others, in any profession, just because it is the popular narrative of the day.
Have facts if you are going to make bold claims. Be part of the solution not part of adding to the problem.
Andrew Turpen Chino Hills
That million dollar settlement
So this is the new world in which we live.
Come to this country and do not bother to learn the language. Become a criminal and cultivate and sell drugs.When questioned by police, who respond to neighbor’s complaint, lie to police that no one else is in the house.
Another person does not present himself, but hides, forcing an officer to make a split second decision and fire his gun.
Due to this the Chino city council of Chino does not stand up for officers, but caves and gives this family 3 million of our tax dollars.
Only in America.
Brigid Bjerke, Chino
Coronavirus
Covid-19 is real, but the flipping off and on of businesses is not beneficial. Many of us want to work because we want to provide for our families and would rather not live off a government check playing video games.
Covid is going to spread no matter if we are California or Australia. We are not going to eradicate it immediately.
Our governor wants us to be tested, but if we end up increasing our rates of covid positivity, we end up losing our jobs as a society. If business owners do not want to open their salons or their restaurants it should be up to the business owners not our governor.
It should be up to us to focus on diet and fitness to help reduce the odds that our potential infection will cause us trouble.
Matthew Munson, Ontario
Wear a mask
Growing up our parents told us:
1. Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.
2. Wash your hands before you eat and after you go to the bathroom.
3. Stay away from strangers.
Those 3 principles could be applied today during the pandemic. Wear a mask. Wash your hands often. Social distance.
Is it too much to ask to wear a mask? The wearing of masks has become a political statement rather than a public health best practice. We are under siege from an unseen attacker and our best defenses are simply the common sense our parents shared with us.
Public Health is our defense against infectious disease from microbiological organisms that are invisible to us but are always present. If another country invaded the US, and our armed services issued guidance to keep you safe, you'd follow those instructions as the enemy is visible. Public Health is doing the same except the enemy is invisible.
Because you can't see it doesn't mean it isn't there.
I wear a mask out of concern for other people.
Mike Blitz, Chino Hills
