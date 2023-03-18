I've recently seen letters to the editor on March 4 and March 11 about check fraud at the Post Office.
One was in Chino Hills for a Bank of America payment, and one in Chino for a PBS payment. The same thing happened to us in early January. We mailed a Bank of America payment at the Chino Post Office and later found the check was intercepted.
A zero was added to the amount, and the check was cashed for $2,360. They didn't bother to change the words on the written line, just added a zero.
Along with reporting it to the bank, I filed a police report with Chino Police. A few weeks later, I received a form letter saying there was not enough evidence to prosecute anyone. If these crimes are continuing, I would urge the Chino Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department to take another look.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.