Why vote?
Most people are ready for a change and a return to sanity, especially with the current state of division and polarizing partisan politics. The November 3 general election will give voters the opportunity to also vote on critical propositions, state representatives and local officials.
Unfortunately, our country has had a lousy record on voter turnout. In the last presidential election of 2016, about 56% of eligible voters actually voted. That means that 44%, around 100 million people, decided to skip the election.
Voting is our constitutional right and many people have sacrificed everything in order for all of us to have that right. In the founding years of our country, only rich white men could vote. Yet, through courage, sacrifice and determination, minorities and women have fought to eliminate disenfranchisement, even though it still exists in some of our archaic and draconian state laws. Our electorate now consists of a more diverse and representative population, with minorities now making up 30% of the national vote. By 2030, 70% of California voters will be people of color.
Traditionally, in U.S. presidential elections, about 70% of older voters age 60 and up have turned out – which is nearly three times the rate of Americans between 18 and 29. With national unrest and hunger for radical change from Generation Z and Millennials, now is the time for youth to turn out in droves and make a profound statement. Those who go to the polls this November will make changes that will affect us for years and decades to come.
Adrian Fernandez, Chino Hills
State reparations
California’s Governor Newsom has signed a bill which will create a task force to consider how to pay reparations to Blacks for slavery.
If the reparations are cash payments, I assume the government will be paying. The government gets its money from the taxes people pay. Does this mean that Black people, who also pay taxes, will be paying for reparations?
Will only Republicans get reparations, since the Democratic party supported slavery and fought in the Civil War to keep it?
If you have a Black father and a white mother, will you get reparations? Will it only be 50%?
Do only Blacks who live in California get reparations? What if you lived in California, but then moved to another state? What if you moved to California from another state?
Will Blacks who immigrated to America long after slavery was over get reparations?
Will those Blacks whose ancestors in Africa were involved in the slave trade get reparations?
Will poor Blacks get more reparations than wealthy blacks?
No one alive today was a slave, nor were their parents or even their grandparents. I would imagine it would be a bureaucratic nightmare to try to figure out who is eligible for reparations, how much should be given, how much is enough, and how to keep track of all of this.
The government was sending coronavirus stimulus checks this year to dead people. What could possibly go wrong with reparations?
Kenneth Vasquez, Chino
