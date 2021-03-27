Remembering Al McCombs
It is with great sadness that I learned that Mr. Al McCombs passed away. I absolutely loved that man. On so many occasions I read with delight Mr. McCombs’ editorials and always enjoyed his wit and honesty. He wasn’t afraid to write about controversial issues or matters of the heart. What I think I loved most about him what he fell in love with and married a teacher, his precious Gretchen; and of course, the fact that he was so devoted to her.
This past Christmas (and the one before)—I sent Al a Christmas card. Both had photographs of my daughter on the front of them. Al was kind enough, on both Christmases, to return the gesture with a handwritten message on a card from him—addressed to both of us. I ran across his 2020 card—just a few weeks ago and re-read what he wrote: “Great Photo of Penelope. You’re doing a great job with her.”
No words of encouragement have meant more. I will miss you, Al McCombs. You will be remembered by everyone I’m sure. I am so glad that P and I were able to attend your birthday party a couple of years back at the Senior Center. We are so blessed that you were part of our lives. And, somehow, I hope that your are reading this from Heaven!
Sindi Wasserman and Penelope, Chino
