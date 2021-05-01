Corn Feed Car Show
I would like to express my absolute appreciation for the 19th annual Corn Feed Car Show that was held in Chino last Saturday.
It was by far the most well-organized car show I have been to, not to mention the hundreds of incredibly beautiful cars.
The crowd was well behaved and everyone was enjoying themselves.
I especially liked the cruising and open header portion. Cars were organized and parked along the streets, and then participating vehicles were allowed to cruise in the middle of the streets, something I’ve never seen before and it made the event full of excitement.
There was so much to see, even big semi-trucks were there, and all chromed out and polished – not too many motorcycles though.
And oh yes even some old farm equipment and tractors. This is a great event and can be enjoyed by the whole family and it doesn’t cost a single dime to attend, or even park.
Hats off to the 19th annual Corn Feed Run. I can’t wait until the 20th next year.
Kevin Stenson
Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.