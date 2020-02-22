Election column
The Roundup on the March 3rd election gave a good "heads up" on the odious Prop 13 which hopes to masquerade as the famous Howard Jarvis Proposition that has saved homeowners thousands of dollars since the 70's.
I object that it named our present Democrat representatives incumbents, without naming the "token" Republicans. Toni Holle (AD52) and Mike Cargile (CD 35) are both excellent candidates, who have few illusions about running in a county with 110,000 more Democrats than Republicans.
Consider what a state and county run almost exclusively by Democrats has brought us. Being a Sanctuary State, illegal alien criminals prefer to call California home. When their local sentence is done, they are let out onto the streets, rather into the custody of ICE for deportation. And I can't really believe most parents know what is in the Sex Ed curriculum now. They wouldn't let the kids out of the house. It's a long way from "Molly Grows Up."
Locally, look at the cities run exclusively by Democrats. San Francisco comes to mind. The loony policies they enact have drawn the homeless and drug addicts. Yes, they can live that lifestyle unmolested, but are they ever going to get help? I don't find that to be compassionate.
Even if you can't stand him, you have to admit that our Republican president has brought our country peace and prosperity again, and did it quickly. What would happen if California turned red again? Like he says, "What have you got to lose?"
Carol Houghton, Chino
New high school progress
I was excited to see the picture of the new construction at Chino High School. What was this picture on the front page? A new computer lab? A band room? Perhaps a new resource center where students could get some counseling and help with their problems? No, I’m looking at Principal John Miller in his new office. Here we go again, taking monies allocated to help students and building administrative offices instead.
I hope there is other student-teacher related construction going on at Chino High School and media would be well advised to show that to the public instead of reaffirming that which we already fear.
Once again, our tax monies are being used for over-priced, lavish, administrative projects. Don’t ask for my vote on another bond measure until you can show me that my tax money is actually being used for our students and teachers instead of the administrators.
David Schneider, Chino Hills
Editor’s note: The photo with the story “Chino High reconstruction in high gear” (Feb. 15) shows Principal John Miller on the site of his future office where construction for the academic hub, with new classrooms and a library, is underway. When completed in late 2022, the old classrooms, offices and library on the Park Place side will be torn down. A new theater and aquatics center are included in the last phase to be completed in 2024.
Bids were advertised out of town this week for the second phase, unfortunately unseen by most residents.
