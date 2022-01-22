I have been a longtime reader of the Champion and appreciate its historical place as well as its usefulness as a media tool.
Recently, the letters sent to the public forum have been derogatory towards people who choose or have chosen not to get the “jab.”
All citizens have the God-given right to make choices as to what they put into their bodies. This is a critical moment in history where we are asked to take part in a global medical experiment—unprecedented in modern history.
No one should be made to feel “connected” by having to act against their beliefs in this time by submitting to mass hysteria, fear mongering and “scienceology masquerading as science.”
Many thousands of the trusting populace have died, became seriously ill and chronically disabled from an MRNA shot (not a vaccine).
They now find themselves virtually unprotected from so called “variants” of an undiscovered pathogen after being continually tested with a PCR device only intended for laboratory use and never intended to diagnose illness, disease, or tell you that you have anything.
So, if you’ve truly done your due diligence, read up on virus detection and proof of…you wouldn’t be so quick to judge anyone making their own personal decisions not to be inoculated.
Jim Kreutzer
Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.